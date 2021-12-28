Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ona A. Howey
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
K & L Mortuaries
109 West Second
Whitehall, MT

Ona A. Howey, 58

July 3, 1963-December 12, 2021

Longtime Boulder Resident Ona A. Howey passed due to illness Dec. 12, 2021 at St. Peters Hospital in Helena, MT.

She was born on July 3, 1963, a twin, to Bert Howey and Betty Jean Robson in Sheridan, MT.

Ona was an avid horsewoman, she loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time with family. She has worked diligently for Red's Distributing in Boulder since the late 1980s. Prior to that she was a bartender and Keno caller here in Boulder. In her youth she had followed her love of horses to the racetracks of Montana, Louisiana, Arkansas, New Jersey, Kentucky and Nebraska where she worked as a groom and hot walker. Ultimately she returned to Boulder always saying that she had seen and done everything she'd hoped to following the racehorses, Montana was home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James; neice, Wanetta; 2nd nephew, Michael.

Ona is survived by her brother Pat (Della) Howey; sisters Ina Thompson, Gay Peterson, both of Boulder, Dee (Vonn) Friddle of Helena, and Ola Allen of Crescent Valley, NV; her daughters Casey (Russell) Riggle of Aguanga, CA, Jessica Pocha of Livingston; her grandsons, Takoda, AJ, and Traevian; nieces Jen (Mike) Williams, Aleta (Scott) Payne, Chelsie Cary, Heidi (Matt) Oetken; nephews Nye (Terri) Howey, Anders (Lindsey) Howey, Shay Howey, Marvin Cure, Dale Cure, and Beau Peterson; and a very extended family.

She will be remembered by her family for her generous and caring heart, being a best friend to many and always having a smile on her face. She had a talent for leather working and tooling.

Thank you to K & L Mortuary of Whitehall for handling the cremation and future services. Services will be taking place in the spring//summer of 2022. We would also like to thank the supportive staff of St. Peters Hospital.

Memorial donations can be made to Jefferson County Rodeo Association at P.O. Box 195. Boulder, MT 59632.


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
K & L Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by K & L Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To the Howey family, so sorry to hear of your loss. Know you are in our thoughts and prayers. Always enjoyed your family and being neighbors with you in Waterloo. Take care. God Bless
Mark & June Gornick
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results