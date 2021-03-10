Menu
Patricia Mary Beck
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021

Patricia Mary Beck

July 25, 1925-February 23, 2021

Patricia Mary Beck, age 95, of Butte, Montana passed away February 23, 2021 at the Bee Hive Homes, in Butte. She was born July 25, 1925 in Lima, Montana and was the eldest of four children to Horatio J. and Doris L. Tanner. Her sibling being Ray Allen Tanner, Robert Lee Tanner and Ramona Jan Roy. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Ray Allen Tanner and her husband, Robert Beck.

She was married to Bob Beck for almost 70 years and they raised a family of three girls on a ranch in the Deer Lodge Valley for more than 42 years. They eventually moved to Butte in 1971.

Their daughters are Patte Hood (Gary of Independence, MO, Andrea Danielson (rich) of Sedona, AZ and Margaret McGill (Lon) of Redmond, WA. Also surviving her are six grandchildren ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Bob and Pat enjoyed traveling and camping in their trailer and Pat especially loved gardening and feeding "her" birds.

We want to express our appreciation to the staff of the Bee Hive Homes for the love and caring of our mother.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be interred at Sunset Memorial Park, west of Butte. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 10, 2021.
2 Entries
We loved Uncle Bobby and Aunt Pat. We had them to our house on several occasions for dinner. I am sure they are together with my mom and dad reminiscing about all the fun times they had together. Love to the all of the family.
Susie Kramer
March 13, 2021
We visit our mom at the beehive and saw Pat many times. What a precious woman. She had a good run, RIP Pat. Our sympathies to her family.
Rita& Kerry weightman
March 10, 2021
