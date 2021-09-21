Patricia Crowl, 64

December 1, 1956 - September 16, 2021

Patricia Crowl, Longtime Butte resident, Patricia "Patty" Crowl passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the age of 64. Patty was born on December 1, 1956, in Butte, MT to Leo R. and Lori Crowl. Patty graduated from Butte High School in 1974 and received her bachelor's degree in science from Montana Tech in 2015. Patty married Arturo Gonzalez in 1973 and they had two children, Arturo Jr., and Christina. Patty's children were the light of her life. Patty and Art later divorced. In 1981, Patty enlisted in the Navy and was later honorably discharged.

Throughout Patty's life she worked hard and played hard. Patty was one to easily make friends, but a select few became her best friends, of whom she loved with all her heart. Patty had a passion for reading and could always be found with a book in her hand. However, Patty's greatest joy came from cooking for her family and friends. Patty's other hobbies included sewing, thrift store shopping with her daughter, and playing cards and having a beer with her friends. Patty was also one to donate to several different charities.

Last year Patty moved to Texarkana, Texas to live with her daughter and just recently was blessed to have her granddaughter with them as well. Patty was smart, kind and loved with all she had. Patty will be missed by those that knew and loved her. Patty is survived by her two children, Arturo (Sabrina) Gonzalez, and Chrissy Gonzalez; her grandchildren, Rylie Santina Gonzalez, Xavier Gonzalez, and Maddox Gonzalez; her siblings, Betty (Roger) Morrison, Henry (Patricia) Mungle, David (Pam) Crowl, Barbara (Paul) Wissler, and Kathy Sundstrom; her nieces and nephews; her dear friends; and not to forget her favorite granddog Lulu, who never left her side.

Cremation will take place with the assistance of the Texarkana Funeral Home. The family is grateful for messages of condolences, they can be sent to her daughter Chrissy at [email protected] or to 3805 Nichols Dr, Texarkana, Texas 75503. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.