Patricia Ann "Pat" Foley, 71

March 14, 1951-March 28, 2022

Patricia Ann "Pat" Foley, a devoted mother, grandmother, pet parent and friend, died Sunday, March 28 at her home in Butte.

Pat was born in Butte on March 14, 1951 to Jean (Leeming) and Bill Foley. She attended St. Mary's and graduated from Butte High School in 1969.

After working many years at St. James Hospital, Pat earned a nursing degree from Carroll College in 1991. She worked in the hospital and as a home-health nurse in Butte and the Seattle area before retiring.

As a nurse, Pat was kind and caring. She was a skilled professional who still became emotionally attached to each and every one of her patients, even when so many were battling terminal diseases.

In 1978, Pat became a parent when she welcomed her son Zach into the world. He quickly became the center of her universe, much like her grandsons Colt and Griff later in her life. Pat would spend every last cent to spoil her grandsons with every Christmas present imaginable. She lived for those boys.

Pat was an avid reader and lover of all animals. Whether it was her birds, dogs and later cats, no animal was cared for more than Pat's pets. They were, in every way, a part of her family.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, uncles and aunts Bill Leeming, Donald (Rusty) Leeming, Jack (Margaret Mary) Leeming, Betty (Emil) Jacinich, Bill Sharkey, Don Foley and George (Mary) Foley.

She is survived by her son Zach, his wife Shannon and their sons Colt and Griff; uncles Tom Leeming and Pete Leeming, both of Yuba City, California; aunt Shirley Sharkey: brother Bob (Jo) Foley; nephews Don (Sheri), Bill (Kim) and Bob (Alicia) Foley; nine great-nieces and nephews; numerous cousins and her close friend Jody Barile.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4700 Harrison Ave., Butte, MT. A luncheon will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St., Butte, MT.

Memorials in Pat's name may be made to the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter (699 Centennial Ave, Butte, MT 59701) or a charity of the donor's choice.

Please visit buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Pat.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Pat and her family.