Patricia Ann Lorello, 89

October 23, 1931 - June 25, 2021

Patricia Ann (Patsy) Lorello passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home in Anaconda, surrounded by her family. She was 89 years old.

Patsy was born in Butte, MT on October 23, 1931, to Edward and Madge Semmens. Patsy grew up in the Mueller Apartments, with her two older siblings Jack and Peggy. Her early years were spent in the company of her close cousins Ellen Rene (more like another sister), and Joe and Pat Harstead.

She attended St. Patrick's grade school and went to high school at Girls Central, graduating in the Class of 1949.

After graduating high school, Patsy worked at the Hennessy Department Store office and later worked at Metals Bank.

She married Rich Lorello, from Anaconda, at St. Patrick's Church, in Butte, on September 3, 1956. From this union, 6 children and 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren were born.

Patsy was a stay-at-home mom, following her husband's pharmacy career. They began their married life in Missoula, eventually settling in Butte, MT.

In the 70's, they purchased City Drug, in Anaconda, where Patsy worked by his side managing the business for the next 20 years.

A devout Catholic her whole life, Patsy was an active member of the Anaconda Catholic Community.

Patsy was a very caring and loving mother. She treasured her children very much and every moment spent with them was very special. She especially cherished her role as Grandmother.

Patsy is survived by her brother Jack Semmens, her six children, Connie (Craig), Doug, Pat (Amelie), Linda (Roch), Angie (Trevor), Lisa (John). Grandchildren Jessie, Lindsey, Jack, Sarah, Richie, Bethany, Andy, Genna, Sean, Samantha, Gino and Christian as well as many nieces and nephews, and by her special friends Mary Rose Nielsen and Valdean Clark.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Rich, sister Peggy Holland and brother-in-law Bob Holland, sister-in-law Pauline Semmens, Howie and Paulette Lorello, Laura and Elwood Shafford, Ellen Rene and Roger Arntson, Pat Harstead, Joe and Zoe Harstead, and special friends Stu and Cecilia Chapin.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date yet to be identified.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Patricia's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.