Patricia (Pat) Aileen Peterson

March 19, 1954 - March 4th 2021

Patricia (Pat) Aileen Peterson, 66, of Dillon, MT passed away on March 4th 2021, at home. Pat was born on March 19, 1954 at Barrett Hospital in Dillon, daughter to Herman and Aileen Peterson of Dillon. Pat is survived by her three boys: Tyler John Peter Roschinger of Seattle, WA; Travis (wife Heidi) James Roschinger of VA; and Torin Thomas Roschinger of Anchorage, AK. Grandson Noah Roschinger and Granddaughter Rachel O'Shee, Travis' children. She is also Survived by her sisters Shirley Smith of Salt Lake City, Sandra Berry of Dillon, MT, and brother Tom (wife Carol) Peterson of Wilsall, MT and many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Aileen Peterson, Uncle Hiram ZeBarth, and husband Ray Honey. A Memorial is being held in her honor on March 15th at 1 PM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Memorial Contributions may be made to Beaverhead Senior Citizens Center - Building Fund or P.E.O. Sisterhood.