Patricia "Pat" Sullivan, 95

April 16, 1926-Dec. 11, 2021

If anyone fit the lyrics "When Irish eyes are smiling sure it's like the morn in spring", it was Pat Sullivan.

Pat had a contagious Irish smile, a natural friendliness, a greeting for everyone, and a laugh that brought a smile to anyone's face that would take their cares away. But today, the sunshine in Butte is a little less bright, there is a little less happiness, and friendliness with the loss of Pat, one of its most well-liked 100 percent Irish ladies. Her 95-year legacy was one of love and generosity, surely a role model to us all.

Early Saturday morning, Dec. 11, surrounded by family, she took her last breath and peacefully slipped away. The daily conversations with all five of her children, her smile and humor, especially her laughs are no more.

Patricia Margaret Shea, an only child, was born April 16, 1926, in Missoula, MT to Margaret Kieron and Patrick Shea. As a young child, she and her parents moved to Butte where she lived for the remainder of her life. She was called Pat or Patsy by everyone, except her son who called her "Patsy Shea from Centerville."

Pat attended St. Lawrence and Butte High Schools. After graduation, she worked at the Texas Company until she met the love of her life, David T. Sullivan at a wedding reception. She and her friend were looking for a ride home when Dave offered his help. Later on he returned with his identical twin brother Tim and she was unsure which twin had offered the ride. They began dating the next day and they were married on June 12, 1948.

Pat worked at Hennessy's Department store until it closed, and endured many lasting friendships with her coworkers and later at the China Tu.

Pat leaves behind her five children, Mary Pat LaForest, Dave and Chris Sullivan, Julie and Dan Kirkpatrick, Laurie and Gerry Rossberg, and Colleen and Paul Horsley, and other daughter, Colleen Boyle. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brian (Ren) and Scott (Jenny) LaForest, Sean and Kaitlyn Sullivan, Jon, (Tammy,) Jennifer, and Stephanie Kirkpatrick, Lizzie Munday (Cimo), Jeremy Rossberg (Dawne), Shay (Emily) Rossberg, Cejay (Eric) Paulsen, and Kelly Patrick Horsley. Pat had many great-grandchildren whom she treasured. She never missed a birthday or anniversary, or any other event, and her cards and notes will be missed greatly.

Recently she was asked in her oral history interview what her secret for living so long was. She thought a second and replied, "Be kind … and have a good word to say about somebody." We knew that it certainly wasn't genetics, as her parents died very young. Pat was the epitome of a person who believed in "you are what you think", and always thought. She always viewed things in a positive fashion which led her to live to be 95 years old. Beneath her soft demeanor was one tough lady. She was not afraid to meet life's challenges. She valued education and she and Dave made it a priority for all of their children to go on to college. She was liked by everyone, and anyone she met became her friend. She loved her children and they were her life. She volunteered at all of their schools, and she and Dave traveled everywhere to support their kids and grandkids. She loved to help her daughter to shop for families that the school had adopted for Christmas. She also volunteered tirelessly helping at the Knights of Columbus and many other organizations. She and her husband Dave were intensely proud of their Irish heritage, which they passed on to their kids. Mom never missed a celebration or social event and was often the life of the party. She will be missed greatly at all of these events. Pat loved all of her neighbors and friends on Arizona and Goodwin Streets, and new friends at the Meadowlands Apartments. Mom treasured her "KC ladies", and many close relatives and friends, too many to name, and she would be mad if we forgot someone.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; Dave, her husband of 59 years; infant son, Eddie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eileen and Jack Combo, John Sullivan, Tim and Mary Lou Sullivan; son-in-law, Bill LaForest; best friend, Doris Boyle and many friends and family. She told her kids that she had to have her funeral on a Saturday because most of her friends and family were gone, and that everyone else has to work, and couldn't attend her funeral unless it was on the weekend.

We have lost our mom and our role model who taught us all how to live. Mom, we love you, love you, love you just like you told each one of us every night. We know you are reunited with Dad in heaven so please continue to say the rosary and pray for us each night. (Dia dhuit! dia duitch.)

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. Ann's Church. Friends may call at the church from 9-10 a.m. and a funeral Mass will follow at 10. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery followed by a reception in the parish hall. Memorials are suggested to the Butte Food Bank, Belmont Senior Center or to Our Lady of the Rockies.