To all the Sullivan family: So sorry for your loss. I was just thinking the other day of all the fun we had playing with all the neighborhood kids. There were several of us. I remember when Colleen and I would have sleepovers and Mrs Sullivan (that's what I called her) would always make us a snack before bed. Or maybe a trip to the Arctic Circle in our pjs for a foot long hotdog haha. But the best was when Colleen and I would spy on her sisters. We always got caught. Pat would never say a word. Not sure if she thought we were funny or not. When ever I ran into Pat she would smile and say "hello". She was a very kind and caring person. I'll always cherish the memories!

Jodi Gelling December 17, 2021