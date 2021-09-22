Menu
Patrick John Baker
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Patrick John Baker, 78

October 18, 1942 – August 11, 2021

Patrick John "Pat" Baker passed away early in the morning of Wednesday, August 11, 2021, of CoVid 19. Pat, a life-long resident of Butte, Montana, was born of October 18, 1942 to Newton Jewell and Dorothy Cecelia (McIntee) Baker.

From a teenage rebel of the 50's arose an entrepreneur, businessman, dedicated family man, and friend. Pat married his soul mate of 59 years, Roberta Phillips, on June 23, 1962 in Butte, Montana. Together they worked hard to create a great life, eventually purchasing a second home in Mesa, Arizona for them and their family to enjoy. His family was his life. He honored their dedication to hard work and was so proud of all their accomplishments; therefore, his legacy will continue.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Joe Murja; step-mother, Nancy Baker; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rose and Robert Phillips. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Baker, daughter, Lori (Bill) Baker-Patrick; son, Robert (Traci) Baker, brothers-in-law, Ronald Phillips and Richard (Gladys) Phillips, all of Butte, granddaughter, Audriana (Karch) Lockerby of Bozeman; grandsons, Jake (Ashley) Patrick of Evanston, Wyoming, and Christopher Patrick of Pocatello, Idaho; granddaughter, Samantha Patrick of Butte; great-grandchildren, Keighton of Billings; and Kassidy, Kammeron, Kennadee, and Konner of Evanston, Wyoming.

Pat led a very fulfilling lifestyle; whether traveling with his wife, family, or friends, or strangers he met along the way, he always had a remarkable true story to tell. Pat was told by many that you would have to live several lifetimes to do everything he did and his answer was "I have nothing left on my Bucket List".

We love and miss you and you will always live on in our hearts.

Friends may call on Friday after 10:00 am in St. Ann's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. A further celebration of Pat's life will be held immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat's honor are suggested to the Spirit of Columbia Gardens, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butte, or the charity of the donor's choice.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Ann’s Catholic Church
MT
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
St. Ann’s Catholic Church
MT
Sep
24
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Ann's Catholic Church
MT
Lori and family. My heart and prayers for you all. Fly high in angel wings Pat
Renee Keith
September 25, 2021
Pat, I will miss our get togethers in AZ You are a good friend and will be missed very much. May you RIP
Hugh Ouellette
Friend
September 24, 2021
Condolences Lori and all family.
Dave Garcia
September 22, 2021
My thoughts & prayers to Lori, Bill and all the Baker Family. May his memories hold dear in your hearts. (((hugs))) Janice Muniz
Janice Muniz
Other
September 22, 2021
