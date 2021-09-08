PATRICK KEVIN QUINN, 66

May 1955 - September 4, 2021

Patrick Kevin Quinn, 66, of Butte, Montana, passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in in Great Falls to Daniel John and Doris (Van Fossan) Quinn. Pat found his unique calling in music, specializing in trombone and tuba. He graduated from Sentinel High School in Missoula in 1973 and joined the Army, playing for the Army Band in concerts and parades throughout Europe and the Middle East. Highlights of that time were performing with a Soviet military band in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia in 1975 and visiting the beaches of Normandy in 1976.

Pat attended the University of Montana after the Army, graduating with a degree in Music Education in 1980. He taught high school band and music in Sidney, Montana for thirteen years.

In 1993, Pat left teaching and went back to working utility construction, a job which he had done during college summers. He worked first for Northern Line Layers in Billings as a city manager and then ELM Locating, where he supervised operations in North Dakota, Montana, and California. Pat logged thousands of miles on the company truck as he crisscrossed states.

In 2013, after moving to California, Pat adopted a scrappy rescue dog he named Tana (short for Montana), and the two became inseparable. Tana would accompany him on long trips and short walks. Pat finally returned to his roots in Montana in 2016, becoming State Director at ELM. In 2018, he bought a home in Butte just blocks from his mother, and they treasured the last three years as neighbors, sharing meals, drives to Helena, and daily check-ins after Jeopardy. He retired in 2020, just months before learning he had cancer.

Pat is preceded in death by his father, Daniel John, who died in 1994, and his sister-in-law, Kathy, who died in 2017. He is survived by a large family including his mother, Doris; brothers Dan (Linda), Dave (Janiel), Tim (Ruth), Terry (Kathy, deceased), and Matt (Jody), and their families, and his beloved dog, Tana. All who loved him, including his twelve nieces and nephews, their spouses and children, and special friends from Sidney, his time in the Army, and Butte will miss his big bear hugs, deep throated laughter, and gentle spirit.

Pat's mother and brothers would like to give special thanks to the nurses and caregivers who helped Pat through his treatments and his final days. They are true heroes. Pat requested that in lieu of flowers, donations might be made to a favorite charity. A private memorial service is being planned, to be held at a later date to honor Pat. …and the band plays on. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.