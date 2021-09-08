Menu
PATRICK KEVIN QUINN, 66

May 1955 - September 4, 2021

Patrick Kevin Quinn, 66, of Butte, Montana, passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in in Great Falls to Daniel John and Doris (Van Fossan) Quinn. Pat found his unique calling in music, specializing in trombone and tuba. He graduated from Sentinel High School in Missoula in 1973 and joined the Army, playing for the Army Band in concerts and parades throughout Europe and the Middle East. Highlights of that time were performing with a Soviet military band in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia in 1975 and visiting the beaches of Normandy in 1976.

Pat attended the University of Montana after the Army, graduating with a degree in Music Education in 1980. He taught high school band and music in Sidney, Montana for thirteen years.

In 1993, Pat left teaching and went back to working utility construction, a job which he had done during college summers. He worked first for Northern Line Layers in Billings as a city manager and then ELM Locating, where he supervised operations in North Dakota, Montana, and California. Pat logged thousands of miles on the company truck as he crisscrossed states.

In 2013, after moving to California, Pat adopted a scrappy rescue dog he named Tana (short for Montana), and the two became inseparable. Tana would accompany him on long trips and short walks. Pat finally returned to his roots in Montana in 2016, becoming State Director at ELM. In 2018, he bought a home in Butte just blocks from his mother, and they treasured the last three years as neighbors, sharing meals, drives to Helena, and daily check-ins after Jeopardy. He retired in 2020, just months before learning he had cancer.

Pat is preceded in death by his father, Daniel John, who died in 1994, and his sister-in-law, Kathy, who died in 2017. He is survived by a large family including his mother, Doris; brothers Dan (Linda), Dave (Janiel), Tim (Ruth), Terry (Kathy, deceased), and Matt (Jody), and their families, and his beloved dog, Tana. All who loved him, including his twelve nieces and nephews, their spouses and children, and special friends from Sidney, his time in the Army, and Butte will miss his big bear hugs, deep throated laughter, and gentle spirit.

Pat's mother and brothers would like to give special thanks to the nurses and caregivers who helped Pat through his treatments and his final days. They are true heroes. Pat requested that in lieu of flowers, donations might be made to a favorite charity. A private memorial service is being planned, to be held at a later date to honor Pat. …and the band plays on. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 8, 2021.
As a fellow VET and co - worker I would like to extend my condolences to Pat's Mom and family. Pat and I would discuss old times in the Missoula area when we did not know each other but were visiting some of the same establishments during our younger years. I am wondering if he ever finished the work on the piano that he was refinishing while we were working together just before he stepped down as the Montana Director for ELM. I knew that Pat really loved his dog and because of that I would like to donate to the Montana Service Dog organization" Dog Tag Buddies" focused on helping VETS live a more fulfilling life by training and providing service dogs for VETS in need.
TOM BABER / ELM
Work
September 14, 2021
So sad to hear of Pat's passing. My love to Aunt Doris and to Uncle John's sons. My dad always admired that Pat was a "real musician:, that he taught music and was such a fun guy to be with. I feel lucky to have gotten to spend sometime with him recently and get to know Pat better. What a gift he was.
Marty Quinn
Family
September 11, 2021
To the Quinn family. So sorry to hear about Pat. I was in the 30th Army Band in Germany with him. I also played trombone and did lots of jobs side by side with him. Several members of the band get together every couple of years and we wish Pat could have come to one of our reunions. Did Pat still play tuba or bone? I still play with a town band and a 5 piece German polka band with my wife and son. It was my honor to serve with Pat may he rest in peace. Jim Oncken also known as "OTTO"
Jim Oncken
Friend
September 10, 2021
Doris, I'm so sorry about your son Glad you have memories with him living by you and helping when needed. Colleen Hunter
Colleen Hunter
September 9, 2021
Doris, Dave & the Quinn Family. Sorry for you loss. Our thoughts & prayers are with you & your family.
Howard & Janie Obenhoff
September 8, 2021
