Patrick S. Williams
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

Patrick S.Williams, 65

December 19, 1956-March 22, 2022

We are saddened by the passing of Patrick S. Williams on March 22nd of a heart attack. He was born in Missoula, Montana on December 19, 1956.

As a young man he was an accomplished speed skater and skier. He enjoyed talking sports and music and he is now skating free.

He is survived by his mother Jacqueline Hewitt who shared a strong loving bond with him. He is also survived by his brother Mike Williams (Theresa) and sister Lori Walund MD as well as his nieces and nephews, Riley, Brynn, Sage, Scott and Sean. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 29, 2022.
