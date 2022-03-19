Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
PAUL ROGER MILLER
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

PAUL ROGER MILLER, 79

March 20, 1942 - March 15, 2022

Our brilliantly wonderful father/grandfather, Paul Roger Miller joined his wife Paulette Miller in heaven on March 15, 2022, just five days short of his 80th birthday.

Paul and his twin brother Stanley were born on March 20, 1942 in Butte, MT, to William Arvid Miller and Ruby Gertrude Speek.

Our dad had many accomplishments through his life. In High School he won the Montana State Science Fair with his science project on radiation and later competed in the National Science Fair in Indianapolis. He was a member of the 1960 Championship Butte High Football team which was inducted into the Butte Hall of Fame. He was also very proud to be a Silver B.

After High School he attended Montana Tech for a few years and then completed his bachelor's degree at Western in education but not before marrying his Polly the day after Christmas in 1966. Both would graduate and head off to St Regis to teach their very first year in education. Before returning to Butte in 1970 he would attend The University of Wyoming to secure a master's degree in Physics.

Dad dedicated the remainder of his career to the children of Butte. He taught math and science and coached football and wrestling. However, his most notable accomplishment during his tenure as a teacher was the Frontiers of Science Program. Through hard work, tenacity and the incredible support from our mother, they were able to turn a small grade school science fair into a massive event that is today sponsored by Montana Tech and catered to students throughout Montana. Upon his retirement he was very proud to be able to confidently walk away knowing it was in excellent hands.

Our father was a kind gentle person who had a funny sense of humor. He had a great love for the outdoors and spent many summers in the 70's supervising the forest service youth Corp. He was an accomplished painter who loved to paint nature and wild animals with oils and acrylics. He also enjoyed collecting coins but not as much as he enjoyed giving them to family and friends. He was a great sport fan who could be seen cheering on any of us, whether it was a sporting event or a performance. We already miss him terribly but we know that he at peace with Our Lord.

Paul is survived by his children: Carla Zugel (George), Wayne Miller, Chris Miller (Cindy), Stepmother: Linda Johnson, Siblings: Lillian Williamson, Marvin Miller (Karen), John (Vicki), Marilyn Duperre (Joe), Jennifer Taylor (Tim),Christine Sorenson (Robert), Lempi Miller, James Miller (Ana), Benjamin Miller, David Miller (Cris), Grandchildren: Michael Zugel (Angela), Rebecca Burke, Matthew Allen, Ashley and Bobby Bourne, Great Grandchildren: Cierra and Kaitlin Zugel, Lovell Broshears, Jared, Jeorgie Paulette and Jackie Paul Burke, Jaylee, Charlie, Kinley and Beverly Bourne as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.

He was preceded in death by both his parents; wife Paulette June Miller; brother Phillip Miller; brother Stanley Miller, brother William Miller and grandson Wyatt Paul Zugel

Cremation has taken place. His family will receive friends Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church where funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 o'clock. Interment with Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Lastly we would like to thank Copper Ridge for providing dad with great care over the last few years.

Memorials may be sent to the Paulette Miller Memorial Scholarship c/o Montana Tech, Montana Technological University, Attention-Science Fair HSB 203, 1300 W. Park St. Butte, MT 59701 or The Frank Mischkot Memorial scholarship c/o Butte High School. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My condolences to Paul's family. One of my favorite teachers and wrestling coach at West. What a great guy. His legacy lives on in all the students and athletes he mentored here in Butte and his leadership in science education. Rest peacefully Millsie.
Mike Walsh
School
March 22, 2022
Paul was a positive mentor to me as I was in my beginning years of science fairs. He and Charlie shaped many lives of students to pursue scientific fields of study. In short they were my personal teaching legends. Thanks boys for passing on your skills and wisdom, happy trails.
DAVID MURTO
March 21, 2022
To Paul´s family, I am so sorry for your loss. He was a great guy. I had the pleasure of having Mr. Miller, or Millsie, as our freshman wrestling team affectionately called him, as a coach, science teacher, and boss at YCC. In all those positions he was a great role model. God Bless Paul and your family.
Pat O´Connor
School
March 20, 2022
With much appreciation and respect. As a former student and a teacher.
Joe Melvin
School
March 19, 2022
To the memory of Paul Miller, and a man whom I attended the Montana School of Mines with. He lived a very worthwhile life making a great and valuable contribution to science education. Vale Paul Miller! Goodbye to my old friend Moon.
Frank Trask
March 19, 2022
So sorry to hear about Paul´s passing, we taught to get her for years.
John Connole
Friend
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results