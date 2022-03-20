MILLER - Funeral mass for Paul R. Miller will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 10 o'clock. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
To Mr. Miller's family, I'm so sorry for your loss. As a former student, i was also fortunate to be a teachers aid alongside Mr. Miller while attending Butte High School, which meant I got to enjoy not only his science projects, but his sense of humor too. He surprised me with a wonderful letter of recommendation during my senior year. He had a gentle and kind soul.
Briana West
March 23, 2022
My condolences to Paul's family. One of my favorite teachers and wrestling coach at West. What a great guy. His legacy lives on in all the students and athletes he mentored here in Butte and his leadership in science education. Rest peacefully Millsie.
Mike Walsh
March 22, 2022
Paul was a positive mentor to me as I was in my beginning years of science fairs. He and Charlie shaped many lives of students to pursue scientific fields of study. In short they were my personal teaching legends. Thanks boys for passing on your skills and wisdom, happy trails.
DAVID MURTO
March 21, 2022
To Paul´s family, I am so sorry for your loss. He was a great guy. I had the pleasure of having Mr. Miller, or Millsie, as our freshman wrestling team affectionately called him, as a coach, science teacher, and boss at YCC. In all those positions he was a great role model. God Bless Paul and your family.
Pat O´Connor
March 20, 2022
With much appreciation and respect. As a former student and a teacher.
Joe Melvin
March 19, 2022
To the memory of Paul Miller, and a man whom I attended the Montana School of Mines with. He lived a very worthwhile life making a great and valuable contribution to science education. Vale Paul Miller! Goodbye to my old friend Moon.
Frank Trask
March 19, 2022
So sorry to hear about Paul´s passing, we taught to get her for years.