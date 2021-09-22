Menu
Paul Erickson Rhinehart
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Paul Erickson Rhinehart, Age 73,

February 8, 1948 – August 31, 2021

Paul Erickson Rhinehart, 73, passed away August 31, 2021 at his home in Butte, Montana. He was a proud former Marine with a wry sense of humor and welcoming way. Paul will be greatly missed by his sister, Bonnie Manley, his best friend Jim Cramer and family, his Cousin Anna, other recently discovered cousins, as well as many neighbors and friends.

Military honors and interment will take place at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison, MT on September 24 at 3:00. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Paul. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Paul and his family.



Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Interment
3:00p.m.
Montana State Veterans Cemetery
Fort Harrison, MT
