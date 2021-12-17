Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paula Ann "Booty" Canfield
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Paula "Booty" Ann Canfield, 71

May 22, 1950-December 13, 2021

On December 13, 2021 Paula passed away at St. James Hospital after suffering a severe heart attack. This was very unexpected by all who loved her. Paula was 71 years old.

Paula was born feet first and dancing on May 22, 1950 in Elkins, West Virginia. Paula was the youngest of the four children of Fred and Ruth Canfield. Paula would often wear Dad's coal mining boots, hence the nickname "Booty'.

In 1955 the family moved to Butte, Montana and Paula attended Butte schools. After high school, Paula worked giving care to the disabled at Boulder River School. Paula continued to be a therapist for all who knew her.

Paula returned to West Virginia and started her lifelong occupation, bartending, at her father's bar. Butte called her back and she soon married her first love, Dave Stodden in July, 1971. Dave shared that Paula had a love for life, dancing, singing, and started many lifelong friendships. Paula and Dave divorced in 1977, but remained friends.

In 1984 Paula married Lynn Martzolf and raised two step children, Heather and Justin. All this time Paula sang and danced with many groups including B.A.D. Company, Groovebox, Jamboni, Berkely Pitts and his Toxic Horns, and White Folks on Vacation. Paula also performed in variety shows, often with legend Bill Smyers.

In 2002 Paula met the love of her life Dan Olson. They soon performed as duo "2 Smug" all around Butte. Paula appeared in monologues, including Scarlet Ribbons that she insisted play at the rebuilt Rialto Theater in Deer Lodge. Paula was a fierce supporter of Historic Preservation and led a gallant protest to save the Greek Café.

Paula catered beside Mike Mazzolini, ran her own business "Paula's Curiosity

Shoppe", and has since been crowned the "Queen of the Silver Dollar" after working there for decades. Paula worked as the Motherlode Theater's hospitality manager up until her passing.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ruth Canfield and her brothers, Milton and Howard Canfield.

Paula is survived by her love Dan Olson, sister Carole Seccomb, and ex-husband Dave Stodden.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mother Lode Theater, 316 W. Park St., Butte, MT. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the Celebration of Life. A reception will be held following the service at the Silver Dollar Saloon, 133 S. Main St., Butte, MT.

Food, Memories, and Music requested at the Dollar!

Please visit Axelson Funeral Home website to share memories and photos of Paula: buttefuneralhome.com.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Paula and her family.


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m.
MT
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Mother Lode Theater
316 W. Park St, Butte, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
So many memories of you Paula. We will keep our memories close to our hearts, you will fly high in angel wings. Rest in Peace
Travis & Renee Keith Frickle
Friend
December 19, 2021
Paula has left a hole in our hearts that can only be filled with the many memories of her sweet,talented, generous soul. Rest in music Miss Paula
Richard Wagner and Gary Stallings
December 18, 2021
My deepest condolences to Paula's family and friends. She was always a bright light of energy, hope, and love in Butte. Rest in love -Marcus
Marcus Mueller
Friend
December 18, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to Paula's family and loved ones. Paula was a beautiful person!! She was talented, funny, spunky, honest, and hard working. I will miss her. Heaven will be lucky to have her.
Ben Andrews
Friend
December 18, 2021
You are forever in our hearts. Condolences to the loves you left behind.
Cass Collins
December 18, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy to Family and Friends we would call her Boots when we were younger
Connie Padrotti
December 17, 2021
Paula you will be missed remembering all the good old times.RIP my friend
Bobbie (Vivian) Painter
December 17, 2021
Dan, prayers and my thoughts are with you. Rememering the North Star. Always, Linda
Linda R. Young
December 17, 2021
Dave and Donna Stodden
December 17, 2021
We remember many fun evenings at the "Dollar" with Paula in charge of the fun. Will be truly missed.
Jim & Paul
December 17, 2021
Paula, you were one of a kind !! RIP you will be missed. Deepest Sympathy to all who love you . See you later my friend.
Tracy
Friend
December 17, 2021
I remember Paula, bartending and singing. She loved life. Condolences to you all. Rest In Peace Paula.
Joe Dziak
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results