Paula "Booty" Ann Canfield, 71

May 22, 1950-December 13, 2021

On December 13, 2021 Paula passed away at St. James Hospital after suffering a severe heart attack. This was very unexpected by all who loved her. Paula was 71 years old.

Paula was born feet first and dancing on May 22, 1950 in Elkins, West Virginia. Paula was the youngest of the four children of Fred and Ruth Canfield. Paula would often wear Dad's coal mining boots, hence the nickname "Booty'.

In 1955 the family moved to Butte, Montana and Paula attended Butte schools. After high school, Paula worked giving care to the disabled at Boulder River School. Paula continued to be a therapist for all who knew her.

Paula returned to West Virginia and started her lifelong occupation, bartending, at her father's bar. Butte called her back and she soon married her first love, Dave Stodden in July, 1971. Dave shared that Paula had a love for life, dancing, singing, and started many lifelong friendships. Paula and Dave divorced in 1977, but remained friends.

In 1984 Paula married Lynn Martzolf and raised two step children, Heather and Justin. All this time Paula sang and danced with many groups including B.A.D. Company, Groovebox, Jamboni, Berkely Pitts and his Toxic Horns, and White Folks on Vacation. Paula also performed in variety shows, often with legend Bill Smyers.

In 2002 Paula met the love of her life Dan Olson. They soon performed as duo "2 Smug" all around Butte. Paula appeared in monologues, including Scarlet Ribbons that she insisted play at the rebuilt Rialto Theater in Deer Lodge. Paula was a fierce supporter of Historic Preservation and led a gallant protest to save the Greek Café.

Paula catered beside Mike Mazzolini, ran her own business "Paula's Curiosity

Shoppe", and has since been crowned the "Queen of the Silver Dollar" after working there for decades. Paula worked as the Motherlode Theater's hospitality manager up until her passing.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ruth Canfield and her brothers, Milton and Howard Canfield.

Paula is survived by her love Dan Olson, sister Carole Seccomb, and ex-husband Dave Stodden.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mother Lode Theater, 316 W. Park St., Butte, MT. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the Celebration of Life. A reception will be held following the service at the Silver Dollar Saloon, 133 S. Main St., Butte, MT.

Food, Memories, and Music requested at the Dollar!

