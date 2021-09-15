PAULA ANN (HARRY) CASAGRANDA, 67

January 6, 1954-September 11, 2021

On September 11, 2021 the world lost a special woman, Paula Ann (Harry) Casagranda. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, nana, amma and friend.

Paula was born on January 6, 1954 in Butte, MT to Jack Harry and Mitizi Lacey. After high school Paula pursued a career in nursing, working at Warm Springs State Hospital and several local nursing homes. In 1983 she married the love of her life, Glen Casagranda, gaining 2 beautiful daughters, Carrie and Lisa, and a lifelong friendship with their mother, Garnita McNeal. Glen and Paula were later blessed with 2 daughters of their own, Jennifer and Jaclyn. Soon after the birth of their second child they moved to Colorado where Paula dedicated her life to raising her daughters and enjoyed working in the local school district. Paula returned home to Butte after the passing of her husband to be closer to family.

Paula had a heart that was beyond compare. With her witty sense of humor, love of children and passion for animals, she was truly adored by all who knew her. She will be remembered for her kindness, strength and empathy for others. Being a Grandma was one of Paula's greatest joys. She loved the outdoors and any time spent with family, especially her summers at Georgetown and Seeley Lake. Traveling was always a favorite of hers and she enjoyed many exciting trips.

Paula is preceded in death by her husband Glen Casagranda; Father, Jack Harry; Mother- in-Law Rita Casagranda: Father-in-Law, Clyde Casagranda; Brother-in- Laws, Ross Jones and Andy Casagranda, and Adrianna "Casagranda" McNeal.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-laws; Jennifer and Patrick St Peter, Colorado, Jaclyn Casagranda and Dan Adams, Lisa and Kevin Randall and Carrie and Dan Leary all of Butte; mother, Mitzi Lacey, Butte; sister, Lynn Jones; brothers and sister-in- laws , Jack and Barb Harry, Mike and Margie Harry all of Butte; brother -in-laws and sister-in-laws, Norm and Tammy Casagranda, Rita and Kerry Weightman, Judy and Bill Lobb all of Butte and Bob and Kathy Casagranda, Alaska; Garnita McNeal; Grandchildren Danee, Cian, Kenley, Kamber, Keely, Rylan and Landon; numerous nieces and nephews, and her loyal four-legged companion Pete.

A special thank you to Senior Solutions Hospice and Margie Harry for the dedicated and loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Butte Spay and Neuter Task Force, Butte Food Bank or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Services will be held at Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home on Friday, September 17th, 2021 at 10:00am with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.

"A heart is not judged by how much you love: but how much you are loved by others." - The Wizard of OZ