On the 1st Anniversary in Heaven for my Sister SALLY. I miss and love you very much. LindaIn loving memory of "PEGGY SKAKLES". It has been 19 of the longest years ever. We see and feel your presents every single day. We love and miss you every moment of every day. Love your FamilyHappy 2nd Birthday in Heaven Dad "PAPA JACK". We know you are looking down on us as we see your Eagles in your honor. You are missed beyond measure. Love, Betty, Tammy, Tom, Tim, Amy and Family