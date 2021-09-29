Menu
Penny Mahoney
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT

Penny Mahoney, 64

April 5, 1957-September 26, 2021

Penny Mahoney passed away September 26th, 2021 in Great Falls, MT after fighting cancer for 5 years.

Penny was born April 5th, 1957 to Joe and Jean Mahoney in Butte, MT, after graduating from Butte High School, she went to work for Downey Drug for 20 years, she then worked at Walmart in Butte and Great Falls for over 20 years.

She is survived by her loving daughter Megan Stewart, her husband John and beloved grandson Kyler. She is also survived by sisters Pam and brother in law Bob O'Dell, Patti Mahoney and Brother Steve Mahoney, also surviving are niece Sam Beckett, her husband Josh and greatly loved great nephew Connor Beckett.

Per Penny's last request, no services will be held, Memorials can be made to the Lady of the Rockies or Sletten Cancer Center in Great Falls.

Penny's family wishes to offer our deepest gratitude for the wonderful care she received at Sletten and offer our thanks to Dr. Tang and his wonderful staff.

To share your condolences, please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Bill and I are so deeply saddened to hear of Penny's passing. Our prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. RIP, Penny, you will always be remembered with love.
Marilyn Boyle
Friend
September 30, 2021
Deepest condolences to Penny´s family. I´ve known Penny (and Pam) since our Emerson School days. Prayers with you all.
Ken Christie
Friend
September 29, 2021
We are so sorry for you loss. RIP
Pat and Patsy Callahan
Friend
September 29, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy Renner Penny when she worked at Downey Drug and worked with her at Wal-Mart in Butte Great Lady
Connie Padrotti
Work
September 29, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Penny's passing. We shared a lot of fun and laughs together when growing up in Centerville and part of the "Corner Gang." My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Diane Mullaney
September 29, 2021
