Ray Gifford
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Ray Gifford, 65

February 20, 1956- December 16, 2021

Ray Gifford passed away on December 16, 2021 at the Crest Nursing Home. Born on February 20, 1956 to Myrtle and Ronald Gifford, Ray attended Monroe Elementary and West Junior High schools. He later received his GED and went on to work at Montana State Hospital, Ossello's and Best Western. Ray enjoyed playing softball, pool and darts, he also enjoyed camping and fishing. You could find him watching a Yankee's game during baseball season and a Ram's game during football season. Ray was preceded in death by his parents Myrtle and Ronald, his son Shon Gray, nephew Jason Gifford and brother-in-law Stan McLaughlin. He is survived by his sons Geoffrey Gifford and Nick Gray, grandson Donte Gifford. Also surviving are brothers Glen and Dale and sisters Judy McLaughlin and Kari Gifford. Also surviving are nieces Dawn Brand and her husband Eric of Bellingham Washington, Jeanie and husband Steve Johnson of Anaconda and Heather McLaughlin; great niece, Rylee Jo Johnson of Anaconda and great nephews, Anthony & Glen Gifford, Jason Baker, Marcus Rashleigh of Butte, Zachary Johnson of Anaconda and Niklas and Mattias Brand of Bellingham Washington. Cremation has baken place. At this time no services are planned. A memorial service may be held later in the spring or summer and the family will make an announcement. Memorial donations can be made to the Butte Spay & Neuter Task Force.


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
My Deepest sympathy to your family. I was Blessed to meet Ray once. Tinch Ramey loved Ray dearly. He told me many stories of their long time of friendship. I know Tinch went to see him the last few times he went back to Montana. Sadly Tinch passed in January of 2021. But I know him and Ray are together again, telling stories and reminiscing the good ol days together. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Kayla
Friend
February 8, 2022
So sorry to hear about Ray.Ray was always a Great person!
Mark Waltee
Family
December 31, 2021
Ray will surely be missed by many, a great guy who would stand up for you anytime and anywhere. Proud to call him a friend.
Robert Parke
December 29, 2021
So Sorry. He was a terrific person. He will be missed. Love all you guys.
Linda Navarro
Family
December 28, 2021
