Raymond "Ray" Glenn Peterson, 84

May 28, 1937 - October 5, 2021

On October 5, 2021 the Peterson family lost their monarch. Ray is now in Heaven's sports stands cheering on the Copperheads with the love of his life, Josephine 'Eddie Jo' Weist Peterson. Ray was born on May 28, 1937 to Charles Peterson and Viola Beausoleil Peterson in Anaconda, MT. He went to school at Anaconda High School where he graduated in 1955. On May 16, 1959, he started his most cherished job of becoming a husband to the love of his life, Eddie Jo. They enjoyed 60 years together until her passing, but he continued to count the years until his last day here on earth.

In 1955 he joined the Navy where he traveled the world on the USS Mullany and served his country from 1955-1962. He was a jack of all trades until he found the job of his dreams, becoming a master electrician and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker's (I.B.E.W) for 60 years. He and his wife started their own electrical business in 1984, Ray Peterson Electric. The company operated from their family home and was built on hard work and family values. Ray and Eddie Jo raised their three children and many grandchildren in the same home while running the business. The company eventually expanded from the family home into a fully operating electrical shop that has employed many I.B.E.W members over the years. His trademark has been left on many projects and establishments around Montana. The family will continue the legacy he left behind. When Ray wasn't working, he was taking the family on countless outdoor adventures. Some of his favorite activities included sporting events, snowmobiling, camping, fishing, and hunting. He took great pride in the family hunting camp and Fish Trap always held a special place in his heart as a place to further teach family values, hard work, and good times. Ray was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Celtics, and Steelers. He and Eddie Jo always watched games on television or listened on the radio. They were able to attend a Red Sox game in Seattle and it was one of the many highlights of their time together. He never missed an event that included his grandchildren. Everyone knew him as the biggest Copperhead fan and games will never be the same without his smiling face cheering from the same seat every game.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Duhame (Forest McLain) and Susan (Mike) VanKirk, and son Ray Jack (Kayla) Peterson; grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Huotte, Derrick VanKirk, Julia (John) McIntosh, Bobby Duhame, Alyssa Peterson, and Swayzee Peterson; great-grandchildren, Archer and Beau VanKirk, Kassidy, Lindsay, and McKenzy Trainor, and soon to be Edyson McIntosh; brother Fred Peterson; sister-in-law, Juanita Weist; brothers-in-law Mickey Weist, Billy (Lisa) Weist, and Joe Weist; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Eddie Jo Peterson; his parents, Viola and Charles Peterson; his brother, Kenny Peterson; brother-in-law, Daniel Weist; sisters-in-law, Joan Peterson, Jerry (Jim) McElroy, Charlie Weist, SallyAnn Weist, and Jane Weist.

The Peterson family would like to give a special thanks to the Community of Anaconda and his surrounding neighbors that always kept an eye on Ray. There are many people that treated Ray so well.

Services will be held at Holy Family Church on Wednesday, October 13 at 10:30 a.m. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Full military honors will be presented at the burial site New Hill cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anaconda Rifle and Pistol Club, 1106 Heather Drive, Anaconda, MT 59711 or donor's choice.