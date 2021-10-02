Raymond Joseph Torpey, 66

June 24, 1955 - September 26, 2021

Raymond Joseph Torpey passed away in his home on September 26, 2021 in Basin.

He was born in Butte on June 24th 1955, to Joseph and Frances (Turk) Torpey.

Ray proudly served in the United States Air Force for twenty years. He was honorably discharged and retired in June of 1995 as a Senior Master Sergeant. He was a proud member of the VFW for his service during Desert Storm. Ray loved hunting, fishing and camping. Those who knew him will remember Ray as someone who would go out of his way to help others without expecting anything in return. He was an especially skilled mechanic and carpenter. There aren't many friends or family who haven't received his assistance at one time or another. Ray will be remembered most for his big heart, infectious laugh, and gentle spirit.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; Joseph and Frances Torpey of Butte.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his daughters, Lisa Langella and Susanne Torpey, son-in-law Ken Langella and Christopher Wooley, and granddaughter Lily Anne Langella, all of Missoula; his brothers and their spouses, Jim (Maria) Wing of Basin, Charlie Wing of Basin, Dan Torpey of Butte, Doug (Jan) Torpey of Buxton, Ken (Mary) Torpey of Butte; and sisters and their spouses, JoLene (Matt) Morris of Annandale, VA, Sandee Mackin of Helena, Geri Wing of Boulder; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service with full military honors will be held at Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Helena on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at noon. A casual reception for close friends and family will follow at the Delta Colonial Hotel by Mariott to share memories and celebrate Ray's life.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the VFW.