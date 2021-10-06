Regina "Jeannie" Melton Given, 90

May 21, 1931-September 26, 2021

Regina "Jeannie" Melton Given, of Silver Star Montana, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, after battling Alzheimer's for many years.

Jeannie was born in Dillon Montana on May 21, 1931. She will be best remembered as being a sweet and kind person. She was very active and performed as the "Fair Manager" at Madison County Fairgrounds for many years. She organized and ran many Flea Markets, Yard Sales and numerous events throughout the Ruby and Jefferson Valley's. She was an avid pianist. She enjoyed teaching the piano and performing at various social gatherings. She will be missed very much.

Jeannie is preceded in death by her Husband, Richard John Given and Daughter, Ganel Gay Given.

Jeannie is survived by her Son, Wade Given, Wife, Sara Given of Phoenix Arizona and Grandson, Taylor John Given of Billings Montana.

Jeannie's ashes will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Dillon Cemetery at a later date.

The family of Jeannie wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Tobacco Root Mountains Care Center in Sheridan Montana, who provided great care and much love to her over the years.

Rest in peace sweet Jeannie.

Condolences may be sent to:Wade Given, 3323 North 47th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Taylor John Given, 4808 Secret Valley Drive, Billings, MT 59101