Renee Lynn Knievel Slaughter, 70

May 29, 1951-September 26, 2021

On September 26th, our beloved Renee passed peacefully in the morning surrounded in the love of her family.

Renee was born in Richmond, CA on May 29th, 1951. In 1957, she moved to Butte with her parents and sisters to be closer to her grandparents and brothers. She led an active life growing up, which included being nominated as President of her class, editor of the Butte High School Mountaineer, and a member of the singing group, Top 16, which performed at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington DC.

After moving to Bozeman, she met her husband, former Gallatin County Sheriff and Head of Corrections for the State of Montana, Bill Slaughter, and had her son, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

Renee excelled at so many things professionally - small business owner and entrepreneur (opened two restaurants, a gift shop, and a salon), radio sales, waiting tables, and bartending. She had a passion for the service industry - cooking, baking, and making everyone feel welcome.

Renee was a treasured wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was determined, hard working, had a vivacious laugh, and an extremely generous heart and spirit. Her home was always open to family, friends, or someone with nowhere to go. She adored time with her family - reminiscing and laughing, taking care of their pets, and their ranch in Hall, MT.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Bill; her son, Jesse; daughter-in-law, Christie; grandchildren, Jacob, Annie, and Sammie Jo; mother, Jeanne Knievel; sisters, Kristy Knievel-Lawrence (married to Hugh Lawrence) and Robin Knievel-Dick (married to John Dick); sister-in-laws, Rusty Knievel, Linda Knievel, and Jo Lee Scheidecker (married to Gary Scheidecker); her nieces and nephews; all the members of her extended family; and friends.

Renee was predeceased by her grandparents, Roy and Clara Buis, Alice Buis, and Ignatius and Emma Knievel; her father, Robert Knievel; her in-laws, Glen and Jo Slaughter; and her brothers, Robert and Nick Knievel.

A family celebration of her life will be held Sunday, October 17th.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the following charities may be made in her memory: Granite County Spay//Neuter Project, contact Audrey Zahn at 406-559-7501; or Toby's House Crisis Nursery, 421 5th Street N, Great Falls, MT 59403, 406-770-3191.