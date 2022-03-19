Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
RICHARD DUANE CHRISTIANSON
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

RICHARD DUANE CHRISTIANSON, 75

May 23, 1946 - March 13, 2022

Richard Duane Christianson passed March 13, 2022 at Big Sky Senior Living. He was born May 23, 1946 in Fargo, North Dakota to Otis and Gladys (Moe) Christianson. He attended schools in North Dakota including a year at Dickenson State. He served his country in the National Guard and worked as a driller for several companies including the Anaconda Company as an underground driller. He later worked at the Montana Developmental Center in Boulder after the ACM shut down operations in Butte. He retired in 2009. He married Betty Lou (Marchindo) Hollahan in Elko, Nevada on December 6, 1984 and she preceded him in death on October 17, 2009.

Richard was a kind gentle soul who enjoyed hunting, fishing and motorcycling.

He is survived by his brother, Donald Christianson of Helena, step-daughters, Loretta and Myles Maloney and Charlene Hollahan, all of Butte, 8 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.