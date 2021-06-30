Richard "Hawkeye" "Dick" Lee Hauck, 79

March 25, 1942-June 20, 2021

Richard "Hawkeye" "Dick" Lee Hauck, age 79, of Butte, Montana, passed away on June 20, 2021, at the SouthWest Montana Veterans Home, in Butte, of natural causes. He was born to Emil and Myrtle Hauck on March 25, 1942, in St. Cloud Minnesota. He called Anaconda, Montana, where he completed high school, his hometown.

He married and divorced from Frankie Smith. He married Sandee Hauck on September 1, 1973, in Butte, Montana, and remained married to her until his death.

He was a sergeant of the US Army, in which he served from 1960 to 1966. He then graduated from Jump School for the Airborne Academy. His principal occupation was being an operator for the Anaconda Company. He also worked at the Butte Post office. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, wood cutting, bowling, basketball, teaching his kids what he knew, and riding his Norton motorcycle with his Cossacks Motorcycle Club.

He is survived by his spouse, Sandee Hauck (separated); son, Richard Hauck Jr.; daughters, Tammy Crncevich, Jolene Hauck, and Megan Hauck; brother, Larry Hauck; grandchildren, Athena Smith, Caitlin Smith, Jewely Smith, Jory Crncevich, Arahlee Hauck, Raelynn Hauck, and Everlee Hauck; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Hauck; first wife, Frankie Smith; daughter, Victoria Smith; parents, Emil and Myrtle Hauck; and best friend, Barry Huot.

A graveside service will be held at New Hill Cemetery on Stumptown Road in Anaconda, Montana, at 3 PM on July 9th, 2021.Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Richard.