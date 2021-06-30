Menu
Richard James Krum
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

RICHARD JAMES KRUM, 71

May 23, 1950-June 27, 2021

Richard James Krum passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his home in Butte. He was born in Butte Tuesday, May 23, 1950 to George W. and Doris Ann (Boognl) Krum. He attended local schools, graduating from Butte High School. Richard worked as an ironworker until a fall at work changed his career path. He then worked at the Butte Body Shop for many years and finally as a bartender at the New Deal Bar for 20 years.

Besides his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Ross.

Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, William and Mary Krum of Brandon, South Dakota, his sons, Kurt Lean, grandson, Gary Lean, granddaughter, Allison Koontz, his aunt Barb, sister-in-law, Eileen Ross and several nieces and nephews including Mollie VanMeetern, Richard Krum, Marty Walker, Michael Ross and Terrie Oehmcke.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside interment services will be conducted Friday morning at 10 o'clock in Mountain View Cemetery. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rick, you and Mike keep Phyllis laughing!!! You will be missed here by all that knew you!!!
Mike Conlon
Friend
July 2, 2021
Bill, Mary, & Family, From playing pool in Gt. Bend, Ks. to his many visits to SD so many good memories. Not a mean bone in his body. May God rest his soul. Our thoughts & prayers are with your family. Tim & Deb
Tim Heptig
July 2, 2021
My old horse shoe throwing partner RIP
Ted Richards
Friend
July 1, 2021
Too many good times to list.we raised more hell from Butte to Great bend to Colorado that only someone from Butte would believe Rest in peace my old friend ! Ed
Ed Bennett
July 1, 2021
RIP Rick!! we had a lot of good times at the Deal
Stevo
Friend
July 1, 2021
Kurt , Bill and families As cousins ,life took us in separate directions but I will also have the memories of our childhood. Go With GOD Rick
Mae Mattern
Family
July 1, 2021
Good memories of Rick! Rest In Peace Friend. Pat and Jan Walsh
Pat and Jan Walsh
Friend
July 1, 2021
We had lots of fun when we were young, didn't we.
Mac Beaudry
June 30, 2021
Oh what a loss when one loses a brother. Rest in peace, Rick, no more pain. Amen
Mac & Judy Beaudry
Friend
June 30, 2021
You were a great uncle and friend I sure am going to miss you buddy, give my Dad and Gram a kiss from me.
Michael Ross
Family
June 30, 2021
