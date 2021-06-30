RICHARD JAMES KRUM, 71

May 23, 1950-June 27, 2021

Richard James Krum passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his home in Butte. He was born in Butte Tuesday, May 23, 1950 to George W. and Doris Ann (Boognl) Krum. He attended local schools, graduating from Butte High School. Richard worked as an ironworker until a fall at work changed his career path. He then worked at the Butte Body Shop for many years and finally as a bartender at the New Deal Bar for 20 years.

Besides his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Ross.

Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, William and Mary Krum of Brandon, South Dakota, his sons, Kurt Lean, grandson, Gary Lean, granddaughter, Allison Koontz, his aunt Barb, sister-in-law, Eileen Ross and several nieces and nephews including Mollie VanMeetern, Richard Krum, Marty Walker, Michael Ross and Terrie Oehmcke.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside interment services will be conducted Friday morning at 10 o'clock in Mountain View Cemetery. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.