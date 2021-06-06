Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Joseph Lane
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Richard Joseph Lane, 83

March 17,1938-May 29, 2021

Our father,father-in-law, grampa, brother, uncle and friend left this world to be with his Lord and Saviour the evening of Saturday May 29, 2021.

He was a kind and gentle soul who never let go of his faith in God, reading his Bible and praying. Though life dealt him many hardships he was never one to complain and always seen the bright side of the coin.

He was born on a very cold night in Butte , Montana, March 17th, 1938, to Joseph and Lucille (Beghtol) Lane. He was the 2nd of six children, the only son.

His sisters are Betty(Carl)Mattix of Tx. Jackie Hollifield of Tx. Rachel(Richard)Brown of Az. Sandy(Ron)Echelberger of Az. Sister Marilyn was on his welcoming committee in Heaven.

On December 17th,1960 Richard married Sheila Idelle Burns and of that union His 7 greatest blessings in life were brought forth,(they later divorced) ;Brenda Conner of Butte, Diane(Skip)Snyder of Butte, Lois(Joe)Henricks, Of Ca. , Philip Lane (who went to Heaven at the age of 3 months in 1966, but we are sure led the welcoming committee for him as he entered through those pearly gates) Carla (Russell)Smith of Mo. Kevin Lane of Butte , Kenneth(Regina)Lane of Opportunity.

17 grandchildren. Misty, Brandon, Natosha, Jacob, Sasha, Pancho, Kendra, Amanda Joyce, Savanna, Carsten, Kody, Dyllan, Chessie, Brittney, Amanda Diane and Alexis.

He had 19 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

He had many cousins,nieces,nephews and friends who meant the world to him. And many many who have gone before him.

He was struck with the Polio Virus at 18 months of age and it afflicted him up to the very end.

He was a author of books,music,poems and educational pieces on the Bible. He was a master copywriter and had many things copy written. He received his high school diploma in 1997 and received a Ministerial degree at the age of 73.

He loved to learn, was self taught and he loved to fellowship.

He lived a rich life despite the obstacles.

He died on his own terms,in his own home, with those who loved him surrounding him with song,scriptures and words of love and support.

Until we meet again Dad.

Services will be on July 31st , 2021 at 2 with a picnic prior at 1 p.m. at Homestake Lake per his wish And his wish when all his children can be present.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Richard.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Richard and his family.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
31
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Homestake Lake
MT
Jul
31
Service
2:00p.m.
Homestake Lake
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
To Brenda, Diane, Lois, Carla, Kenny and Kevin: Though I never met your dad, I know all of you and I am very sorry for your loss. I am sorry, too, for the loss felb by all of his grand and great-grandchildren. Rosie Walsh
Rosalie K Walsh
June 14, 2021
Dad, I have some fond memories of you as a small child, memories that have a very special place in my heart. I know you are in a happy and pain free place in the arms of Jesus and with your son Phillip, Grandma and Grampa and many more people that greeted you upon arrival in heaven. Dad you will be forever loved and missed... Love your 3rd favorite daughter, Lois
Lois C Henricks
Family
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results