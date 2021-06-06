Richard Joseph Lane, 83

March 17,1938-May 29, 2021

Our father,father-in-law, grampa, brother, uncle and friend left this world to be with his Lord and Saviour the evening of Saturday May 29, 2021.

He was a kind and gentle soul who never let go of his faith in God, reading his Bible and praying. Though life dealt him many hardships he was never one to complain and always seen the bright side of the coin.

He was born on a very cold night in Butte , Montana, March 17th, 1938, to Joseph and Lucille (Beghtol) Lane. He was the 2nd of six children, the only son.

His sisters are Betty(Carl)Mattix of Tx. Jackie Hollifield of Tx. Rachel(Richard)Brown of Az. Sandy(Ron)Echelberger of Az. Sister Marilyn was on his welcoming committee in Heaven.

On December 17th,1960 Richard married Sheila Idelle Burns and of that union His 7 greatest blessings in life were brought forth,(they later divorced) ;Brenda Conner of Butte, Diane(Skip)Snyder of Butte, Lois(Joe)Henricks, Of Ca. , Philip Lane (who went to Heaven at the age of 3 months in 1966, but we are sure led the welcoming committee for him as he entered through those pearly gates) Carla (Russell)Smith of Mo. Kevin Lane of Butte , Kenneth(Regina)Lane of Opportunity.

17 grandchildren. Misty, Brandon, Natosha, Jacob, Sasha, Pancho, Kendra, Amanda Joyce, Savanna, Carsten, Kody, Dyllan, Chessie, Brittney, Amanda Diane and Alexis.

He had 19 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

He had many cousins,nieces,nephews and friends who meant the world to him. And many many who have gone before him.

He was struck with the Polio Virus at 18 months of age and it afflicted him up to the very end.

He was a author of books,music,poems and educational pieces on the Bible. He was a master copywriter and had many things copy written. He received his high school diploma in 1997 and received a Ministerial degree at the age of 73.

He loved to learn, was self taught and he loved to fellowship.

He lived a rich life despite the obstacles.

He died on his own terms,in his own home, with those who loved him surrounding him with song,scriptures and words of love and support.

Until we meet again Dad.

Services will be on July 31st , 2021 at 2 with a picnic prior at 1 p.m. at Homestake Lake per his wish And his wish when all his children can be present.

