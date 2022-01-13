Richard "Dick" Maurice Mulcahy, 91

August 9, 1929-December 30, 2020

Corrected obituary for Richard "Dick" Maurice Mulcahy

Our sweet and beloved Dad, Richard Maurice Mulcahy of Butte, Montana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, surrounded by four of his five children Richy, Margie, Frances and Charlie. He was 91 years young. Born August 9, 1929, the fifth of thirteen children, to Thomas (Tity) and May Mulcahy. Rich attended Butte's St. Mary's Grade School and Boy's Central High School. While in high school he worked at McKee Printing and Mulcahy's Bar, joining the Navy Reserve right out of high school and was drafted into the Army in 1951.

That same year he married the love of his life Helen Claire Shannon at St. Patrick's Church. The following day he had to report for duty at Fort Flagler in Port Townsend, Washington. His unit was practicing amphibious landings for potential invasion of what is now North Korea. Rich was transferred to Camp Desert Rock in Nevada, was trained as a demolition specialist and participated in eight above ground nuclear bomb detonations; he loved his time in the Army.

After his separation from the military, Rich and Helen moved to Seattle and started a family. While in Seattle Rich entered the sheet metal trade as an apprentice becoming a journeyman in 1958. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Locals 99 and 66 for sixty-two years and was a union delegate traveling to Washington D.C. for a general convention. In addition to working on projects in the Seattle area, in 1972 his career took him to Point Barrow, Alaska; he worked on several construction projects throughout the state. He was a very hard worker whether it be on the job or building a playhouse for his grandchildren. He could build anything! Always helping the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts on their outings.

He loved to watch Mariners baseball, especially with his grandson Brian. Seahawks were a close second! Restoring old cars, fishing since he was a young boy with his dad and brothers, boating, bowling, painting, listening to the Irish Rovers, learning to speak Gaelic and enjoying his children and grandchildren were his loves. He was a religious man that was devoted to his family and Catholic faith.

He had an infectious laugh, great smile and the best hugs! A gifted storyteller and always the funniest dad jokes! An Irishman through and through! Traveled to Ireland in 1978 with his family and loved it!

Rich was preceded in death by his first wife Helen Claire; mother and father May and Tity; brothers Patrick, Tom, Maurice, Billy and Mickey; sisters Marie and Cass and daughter-in-law Sandy. He is survived by his children, Richy, Margie Hakala (Doug), Frances Fritze (Marvin) and Charlie (Tina); his second wife Jean's daughters Debbie Bristol (Wade) and Patti Rafish (Glen); granddaughters Eileen (Damien), April, Kerry (Nate), Tara, Alise (Kyle), Sarah (Jakub), Claire, Helen, Shannon, Britney, Ashley and Kinsley; grandsons Paul (Carly), Brendan (Heather), Brian, Richy (Catherine), Patrick (Heidi), Charlie, Kevin, and Zach; twenty-eight great grandchildren Molly, Bridget, Gracie, Olivia, Aela, Willow, Cooper, Nolan, Finn, Steele, Jameson, Walker, Perry, Jerzy, Briggs, Beau, Elizabeth, Violet, Ellie, Declan, Brigid, Liam, Conall, Eamonn, Fionna, Olin, Reign and Owen; brother Marty; sisters Betty Jo, Eileen (Brian) and Colleen (Don); brother-in-laws Herb and Jerry; sister-in-law Sandy.

Since Rich's passing on December 30, 2020, his second wife Jean, sister Alice, daughter Mary Kay and son-in-law Paul Johnson have also passed.

His advice to staying young, "Being young, too many people grow old because they forget to be young."

Funeral services were held January 2, 2021, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Butte, Montana. Internment services were held at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, Washington.

Donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation at Scleroderma.org