Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Wasyl Pylypuw
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

Richard Wasyl Pylypuw, 73,

February 9, 1948 - September 12, 2021

Richard Wasyl Pylypuw passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 in St. James Healthcare. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday morning at 10 o'clock in the First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Chuck Carlson officiating. Friends may call beginning at 9 am. Interment with military honors will be conducted Monday, September 27th at 1 pm in Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery in Helena. His full obituary can be read at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Calling hours
9:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
MT
Sep
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
MT
Sep
27
Interment
1:00p.m.
Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery
Helena, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.