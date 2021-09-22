Richard Wasyl Pylypuw, 73,
February 9, 1948 - September 12, 2021
Richard Wasyl Pylypuw passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 in St. James Healthcare. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday morning at 10 o'clock in the First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Chuck Carlson officiating. Friends may call beginning at 9 am. Interment with military honors will be conducted Monday, September 27th at 1 pm in Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery in Helena. His full obituary can be read at www.wayrynen-richards.com.