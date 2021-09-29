Menu
Richard Dale "Rick" Smith
1958 - 2021
Richard "Rick" Dale Smith, 63

August 12, 1958-September 8, 2021

Richard "Rick" Dale Smith, 63, of Bozeman, passed away September 8, 2021. He was born in Anaconda, MT to Edward Smith and Rosanne (Terkla) Smith on August 12, 1958. Rick grew up on Pine Street, playing baseball, riding his bike up the "C" Hill, and enjoying all that a small Montana town had to offer.

In Anaconda, he attended Lincoln Elementary, and Anaconda Jr. High and Sr. High schools. After high school he served in the US Army from 1977-1981 and upon his discharge went on to the University of Montana, Western.

As a young adult, Rick moved to Bozeman and started working at Pacific Recycling, where he worked until his death, with a ten-year gap at Midwest Industries from 2000-2010. For many years, he also served Bozeman's softball, baseball and football communities as an umpire and referee. He spent many Friday nights and weekends either behind a plate or running up and down a football field.

He played men's softball for years and enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the movies, photography, visiting Yellowstone National Park, and watching pro sporting events, live and on TV. His favorite teams were the Colorado Rockies, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Atlanta Braves.

Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Rosanne (PeeWee) McCulloch; father, Ed Smith; grandparents, Walt and Sarah Terkla and Bill and Hazel Smith; and his aunt, Dorothy Milledge. He is survived by his siblings, Thumper Smith of Bozeman, Nancy (Brenden) Babcock of Huntley, MN, Susan Smith (Chris) Kihle of Columbus, ND and Lori Smith Escareno of Garden City, KS; his nephew, Jake Paige of Jacksonville, FL; his niece, Meg Babcock of St. Peter, MN and many cousins and friends.

He will be missed by all.

Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 29, 2021.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bb
November 29, 2021
