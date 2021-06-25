Ricky "Rick" Lee Berkopec, 43

July 17, 1977- June 6, 2021

Ricky "Rick" Lee Berkopec, born July 17th, 1977 in Lubbock Texas. Rick passed away unexpectedly June 6th, 2021 at the age of 43 surrounded by his family. Rick was a loving Son, Father, Brother, Uncle and Friend to so many. Rick is survived by his children, Megan Berkopec, Mary Berkopec, Abigail Gates, Jordan, Luke and Christian. Parents, Rob Berkopec, Mary Bartlett and Madeline Berkopec. Brothers, Robert Berkopec, TJ Berkopec, Shane Berkopec, Stepsister Nikki Whitaker and Stepbrother Robert Whitaker. Grandmother, Arlene Berkopec. Nieces and Nephews, Tia, Shanti, Peachlynn, Harli, Cadence, Owen, Mason, Blake, Robert, Cameron and Cooper. Special mentions are former spouse Elizabeth Gates, and friend Brandon Warren. Preceded in death by David "DD" Berkopec. Rick grew up in Clovis, New Mexico dedicated to his work with the family business, as an extremely hard and skilled worker all his life with his Father Rob and brothers at Prevail Paint and Drywall. Rick enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and helping those in need any way he could. Rick's true passion was fishing and music. He was heading to the river every chance he got. Cremation has already taken place and Rick will have a private celebration of life for family and close friends held and announced later. Photos, memories and letters to be shared with the family can be sent to [email protected]