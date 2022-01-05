Riley Michael Giacoletto, 30

May 29, 1991-December 31, 2021

"There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they are gone the light remains."

Our beautiful Riley went to be with Our Heavenly Father on December 31, 2021. The love and joy he brought to his family and friends will illuminate their hearts and lives forever.

Riley was born on May 29, 1991, to Sherry Carpino and Mark Giacoletto.

Riley was blessed at an early age with an extended family. He gained the love of two fabulous and loving stepparents, his mother's husband Bob Carpino and his father's wife, Terry O'Keefe. With the gift of a Stepfather, he was also blessed with two brothers, Bobby Carpino and Kyle Carpino, as well as two sisters, Holly Carpino and Keri Carpino. With the gift of a Stepmother, he was also blessed with two brothers, Dan Thomas and Sean Thomas. Other close family members include Josh Pesanti and the Pesanti family, Brysen Svejkovsky and the Svejkovsky family, and his nephew Mikey Regan. Riley embraced each member of his new woven family as parents, brothers and sisters and he proudly claimed each one of them as, "his family".

His Parents and Stepparents played instrumental roles in his life, and he was the center of their lives. Riley grew up with the warmth and love of his mother Sherry nurturing him throughout life and the support and love of his father Mark who was his mentor and best friend.

Riley attended Hillcrest Grade School, East Middle School and he graduated from Butte High School. He studied at North Idaho College and Butte Vo-Tech.

Special times that Riley had spent with his grandparents growing up were lasting memories that Riley cherished. His grandparents Mickey and Connie Graham taught Riley to hunt at young age and this became a passion of Riley's throughout his life.

Riley married Shantyl Hollingsworth on September 4, 2016. With their union a beautiful family was created. They have two daughters, Aria (5), Brooklyn (3) and a son Reid (1). Riley relished playing the parenting role--feeding, playing, teaching, bathing, reading and loving his children. He never viewed caring for his children as a duty, but rather as a privilege. They indeed were the center of his universe.

Riley learned the trades from his father Mark and put his talents to work in a variety of jobs throughout his adult life. Riley joined O'Keefe Drilling as a Pump Technician in 2012, where he flourished in his trade and ability to connect with all types of people. Riley took great pride in his craftsmanship; he received the most handwritten positive comments from customers that any employee at O'Keefe Drilling had ever received. He will be deeply missed by his O'Keefe Drilling family of co-workers. Riley was also very talented with his hands which was evident in the woodwork furniture he created with his father-in-law Shane who served as another mentor to Riley. Many people throughout the community have Riley's beautiful creations in their homes.

He experienced many joyful, memorable moments throughout his life. Riley especially loved spending time with his family camping and at the lake enjoying gatherings with family members and friends. Recreational sports were a thrill to Riley, he enjoyed everything from hunting, fishing, camping, wakeboarding, flyboarding, boating, snow skiing, snowmobiling and extreme side-by-side trail riding with his close friends, including Brysen Svejkovsky, Jeff D'Arcy, Cole Bugni, Levi Davenport, Jonny Tomich and Colton Walter and countless others. The faster the better and to be in the company of family and friends was the ultimate experience.

Riley will forever be remembered for his kind heart, his love of family, his loyalty to friendship and his infectious smile. Riley was such a generous, outgoing person that would do anything to alleviate the pain of another. He was quick to laugh and make friends and would always brighten other people's days with his sense of humor, practical jokes, and thoughtful gestures. Riley took many of his younger relatives under his wing and served as a role model to Gradeigh and Bridger O'Keefe, Mikey Regan, Timmy Hollingsworth, Colby and Preston Jensen, Kasen Carpino, Conner and Colter Espelin, Morgan Pavlovich.

Riley was preceded in death by his Grandfather Michael Graham, Uncle Tony Graham, Grandparents Louie and Cindy Giacoletto, Ed and Lue O'Keefe, Roberta Carpino and his Aunt Robbie Hanni, and his dear friend David Carpenter.

Riley is survived by his wife Shantyl, their daughters Aria and Brooklyn, and their son Reid. He is also survived by his parents, his Mother and Step-Father Sherry and Bob Carpino and his Father and Step-Mother Mark Giacoletto and Terry O'Keefe. He is also survived by his Brothers Kyle and Nicole Carpino and Bobby and Jen Carpino, Niece Hallie Carpino and Nephews Brekon Finnigan and Kasen Carpino, Sister Keri Carpino, Nephew Mikey Regan, Sister Holly Carpino, Nephews Colby and Preston Jensen, Niece Emersyn Carpino, Brother Dan Thomas and brother and sister-in-law Jaimie and Sean Thomas. Additionally, Riley is survived by his father-in-law Shane Hollingsworth and his mother-in-law Darcy Shields, Nephews Conner and Colter Espelin, mother-in-law Brandi Bennet Stajcar and Trapper Stajcar, his brother-in-law Joel Hollingsworth and Savana Panich, Niece Leighton Hollingsworth, his sister-in-law Payton Hollingsworth and Kade Calkins and grandparents-in-law Bremer and Donna Hollingsworth.

He is survived by his aunts and uncles Maggie & Jim Pesanti, Sharon Hanni, Sandy McEnaney, Michelle and John Pavlovich, Sandra and Gary Svejkovsky, Audrey O'Keefe, Dan and Irene O'Keefe, Sonny Holland, Clyde and Robin Carpino, Staci and Kevin Anderson, Jami and John Sestrich. Grandparents Connie Graham, and Bill and Teri Tregear.

Riley is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

Riley's family holds a deep belief in their Christian Faith and find comfort knowing that Riley is alive for all eternity, and they will be reunited with him again one day in Eternal Life.

The Wake for Riley will be held at St. Patrick's Church on Wednesday, January 5th receiving from 4 PM to 6 PM with the Vigil starting at 6 PM. The Funeral for Riley will be held at St. Patrick's Church on January 6th receiving at 10 AM with Mass beginning at 11 AM. Following the Funeral, a Reception will be held at the Copper King Inn from 1 PM to 4 PM. All friends and family of Riley are welcome to attend. There will be a side-by-side procession leaving from the funeral and culminating at the Reception at the Copper King Inn.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any donations be made in Riley's honor to the Butte Rescue Mission: www.ButteRescueMission.org