Robert Thomas Bennie, 88

January 24, 1933 - March 26, 2021

Recently, our father was quoted saying "I realize I am playing golf on the back nine of life, I don't know exactly which hole I am on but hoping it isn't the 18th"

Born in Ogden, UT a hellava cold night on January 24th, 1933, Robert Thomas Bennie entered the world at the height of the great depression. Born to Robert and Katherine (McGrath) Bennie, Robert (Bob) was the 3rd and final blessing behind his beloved sisters Mary Lou and Caryl. At the tender age of 5, Bob lost his father to lung cancer leaving him, his 2 sisters and widowed mother with very few choices, the best of which was to relocate to Butte where his mother had family. But for a brief stint in California and his service during the Korean War, Bob would spend the rest of his life living and loving Butte and her strong Irish heritage.

Upon arriving back in Butte, Bob's mother leased and ran the Hillcrest Hotel and later owned the Lincoln Hotel boarding houses catering to the local miners. Being widowed, Dad and his sisters helped his mother with daily laundry, with Dad's job being to hang the washed linen on the clothesline out back. Dad entertained us with stories of the colorful characters that frequented the boarding house including one particular couple who once rented a taxi, and driver, to drive them to Yellowstone Park and back. From the age of 5, until he graduated high school, dad lived and worked in the boarding house helping his mother and sisters.

Dad entered the 1st grade at St Patrick's School and reminisced on his 1st day of school when his mother dressed him in "fancy" clothes. After having to slug it out with the local tough kids who thought he was a fancy dude, dad quickly learned St. Patrick's dress code and got along fine with his classmates after that. Dad often said that "he loved school, but sometimes school did not love him." Growing up in Butte, living in a boarding house and without a strong male figure in his life, dad once confided that his moral compass did not always point north. In fact, dad often recalled how Sister Carlotta would always say "and to think that you are Caryl Bennie's brother"… However, in 1947 Bob somehow graduated from St. Pat's.

With most of his class continuing on at Central, dad was one of the few from St. Pat's to enter Butte High. Dad loved Butte High, meeting many new lifelong friends, played sports and fit in nicely. School however was still not his priority and often bragging that what he lacked in smarts, he made up by "schmoozing "his teachers. He loved all sports, but football seemed to be the best fit for him. His sophomore year he was moved up to varsity football, then lettered his junior and senior years. He was an all-state selection his senior year and was chosen to play in the East/West Shrine game. Football, however, was not his biggest prize at Butte High as he had caught the eye of a younger gal named Lois.

After graduating in 1951, Dad was offered a football scholarship at the University of Montana. In the off season, he worked in the athletic laundry so he could earn enough to remain in school. In the summer of 1953, he was drafted into the Korean War. Stationed in Seoul, Dad was assigned to the Adjutant General. The old adage of taking the boy out of Butte but not Butte out of the boy held true as Dad and his houseboy Keshaun would make a bundle pirating black market items between Japan and Korea. In July of 1955, Dad was honorably discharged from the US Army and soon after returning to Butte, his high school sweetheart joined him at the alter.

On August 20th, 1955 Bob Bennie took Lois Gendle as his beloved wife and lifelong partner. After a brief stint in California, where their first child Ann Lynn was born, the newlyweds returned to Montana where he finished his degree at the UM and continued building his brood which would ultimately total 5. During that time, Bob would start a new job as a junior accountant at the Montana Power Company where he would remain for the next 33 years eventually rising to an officer of the company and retiring as Treasurer of the company.

After retiring, Dad tried to give back to the community that provided so much to him. He served five years on the Butte Boy Scout Board, four years on the Butte Salvation Army Board of Directors, two years as President of the Butte Country Club and an additional 5 years on that Board of Directors. He also volunteered his time to the Holy Spirit Financial Council and spent thirteen years at the Butte Food Bank. He also took great pride in their efforts in reopening the Butte Rescue Mission. He also was a proud member of the Butte High Silver B's and a long-time member of the Elk's.

A passionate man, Dad enjoyed many hobbies. He taught himself how to play the organ using the Liberace big note song book, he was an accomplished woodworker, and was a fierce competitor at everything he did. Active in sports his entire life, he enjoyed handball, skiing, tennis and bowling with the Butte Rats at the MPC bowling tournament. He was an avid Notre Dame fan on Saturday and a staunch Bronco supporter on Sunday. Of course, Rob (being a bobcat) always received a well-timed call as soon as the Griz dispatched of the Cats. Those calls however abruptly stopped about 4 years ago! Above all, his greatest passion was spending time on the golf course with his golfing buddies, most of whom finished their rounds before him.

As mentioned, Dad admitted that as a young man his moral compass did not always point north. Without a father of his own for most of his life, he was raised by the strong women in his life. His mother Katherine was one of the strongest women we had even known, yet had the heart of an angel. It was his mother that planted Dad's deep-rooted faith in God, a faith that remained until his passing. Grandma loved dad unconditionally but for the fact that he was a registered republican! His sisters Mary Lou and Caryl were several years older, but these two strong women would reel Dad in when he strayed. He loved his older sisters, cherished their families and treasured our entire extended Sweeney and Sullivan clan.

Most of all, Dad benefitted most from the strongest woman of all, his beloved partner, valued teammate and adored wife Lois. There was nothing that these two would not do together nor was there anything that they were afraid to take on as a team. Together they raised 5 kids, put us all through college, physically built a loving home for which they enjoyed for over 30 years. Most of all, they taught us the value of Family, Faith and hard work. Truly the patriarch of the family, Dad was most proud of our family gatherings when the entire brood was able to attend.

Dad was preceded in death by his father Robert Cook Bennie, mother Katherine Bennie Duggan, stepfather Timothy Duggan, beloved sisters Mary Lou (Jack) Sweeney and Caryl (Fran) Sullivan, his dear niece and God-Daughter Sheila Sullivan Cutler and son-in law Robert Rivers. Also beloved in-laws Leylia and Edward Gendle and brother-in-law EJ Gendle.

His loss will be mourned by his loving wife Lois, children; Ann (Darryl) Cutler, Joan Bennie, Barb (Mark) Russell, Rob (Karen) Bennie and Tish Poling (Bob Goehrke). Bob and Lois's union also enjoys 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Dad was truly blessed with great friends, too many to mention however we wanted to specifically thank Jan Gilder and her late husband Charlie for the lifelong memories our families shared together. The family also wanted to personally thank the Rebich and Markovich families for the countless memories over the years. Mom and Dad also cherished the friendships of Dan and Judy Regan and Dad always shared many colorful stories with his friend Dick O'Leary. Finally, how could we not recognize Dads very close friends and golfing buddies Pete Madison, Jack Burke, Danny McGeehan, Jack Tanner, and Vince Fisher. He loved his time on the course with this crew… The family would also like to ask his golfing buddies to return all of our inheritance that dad lost to this crew over the years!

Congratulations Dad, you have just parred the 18th hole. All of your hard work has come to an end and it is time for you to rest in peace! "You Done Good!"

Friends may call Wednesday after 10:00am at Holy Spirit Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am in the Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by a donation in his memory to the Butte Food Bank or Mariah's Challenge.