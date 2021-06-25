Menu
Robert "Buzz" Brodie
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Robert "Buzz" Brodie, Age 87

December 12, 1933 – June 21, 2021

Robert Allen "Buzz" Brodie, 87, passed away on June 21, 2021, at St. James Hospital in Butte. Buzz was the youngest of six children and was born on December 12, 1933, in Washington, D.C. to Hubert Ellerbee "Steve" and Verna Brodie. The Brodie family resided in Washington D.C. and then following the death of Buzz's father and eldest brother Steve; his mother, Verna moved Buzz and two of his sisters to Butte in 1946.

Buzz attended Whittier and then Butte High School where he enjoyed all sports and developed many life-long friendships. After graduating from Butte High in 1952, Buzz, went to work as a hard rock miner at the Kelley Mine. After a few years, Buzz started working for 7-Up Bottling Company and remained there for 28 years. Buzz then opened the Lake Market and retired in 1999.

Buzz married the love of his life, Darlene Kelly on February 24, 1956, and they had 3 children, Janet, Buzzy, and Barbara. Buzz was passionate about hunting, fishing, hiking and camping. Buzz was an avid reader, excellent cook and enjoyed a good cocktail. He always looked forward to going on annual vacations with his family to National Parks, Las Vegas, Disney Land and all over the western United States. One of Buzz's most special vacations with Darlene was to Naples, Florida for their 50th wedding anniversary. Buzz and Darlene enjoyed watching sports together, especially football, and were able to attend several college football games. Buzz loved to gamble and in his later years enjoyed going to the local casinos to play keno, video poker and buy pull-tabs for NFL games. The highlight of every year was the Brodie Family 4th of July Reunion that took place at Verna Brodie's yard and then later at Greg and Elaine Wolstein's cabin, where family came from near and far to celebrate together.

Buzz was preceded in death by his daughter Janet; parents, Steve and Verna; mother and father-in-law Marie and George Kelly; brother Steve; sisters Ruth Cooney, Anita Ryan, and Joan Wolstein; brothers'-in-law, Rod Cooney, Tom Ryan, Marty Wolstein, and Bill Sweeney; and sister and brother-in-law George and Nora Gay Kelly.Buzz is survived by his wife Darlene and children Buzz and Barbara; grandchildren Kelly (Lucas) Figg, Colton (Ali) Montoya, Cameron Brodie, Caden Brodie, Corinne Brodie, Nicholas Teets and Zachary Teets; great-grandchildren Emma Schuler and Luka Montoya; Buzz and Dar's "other children" Steve and Connie Wolstein and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

The family would like to thank the staff at the St. James Emergency Room and Mercury Street Medical for taking such wonderful care of Buzz, with special thanks to nurse Krista Braxton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the McQueen Athletic Club on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 6 until 9 pm.Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Buzz.Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Buzz and his family.


Published by The Montana Standard from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
McQueen Club
3250 Hecla St, Butte, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services.
3 Entries
I was saddened to just recently here of the passing of one of the true "Good Guys." My father, Millard Blackburn and Buzz were life long friends, growing up together in Butte. Both Buzz and Darlene are two of the most true and down to earth people our family have known. Whether showing up for a Butte High class reunion, or passing through town while on vacation, the Brodies always opened up their home and hearts for us. I have to personally thank Buzz for telling me some of the childhood misadventures he and my father shared in their youth. Especially the stories my father would never of shared with me. From the entire Blackburn clan to the Brodie clan our deepest condolences.
Russell Blackburn
July 7, 2021
My sincere condolences to Buzz jr and those that loved Buzz Sr.
John Willard
Friend
June 29, 2021
Dar, Buzz and Barbie - I am so very sorry to read of Buzz's passing. Rest assured Janet was there to greet her father....know I am thinking of you all today.
Charlene Conniston Warren
Friend
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results