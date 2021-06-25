Robert "Buzz" Brodie, Age 87

December 12, 1933 – June 21, 2021

Robert Allen "Buzz" Brodie, 87, passed away on June 21, 2021, at St. James Hospital in Butte. Buzz was the youngest of six children and was born on December 12, 1933, in Washington, D.C. to Hubert Ellerbee "Steve" and Verna Brodie. The Brodie family resided in Washington D.C. and then following the death of Buzz's father and eldest brother Steve; his mother, Verna moved Buzz and two of his sisters to Butte in 1946.

Buzz attended Whittier and then Butte High School where he enjoyed all sports and developed many life-long friendships. After graduating from Butte High in 1952, Buzz, went to work as a hard rock miner at the Kelley Mine. After a few years, Buzz started working for 7-Up Bottling Company and remained there for 28 years. Buzz then opened the Lake Market and retired in 1999.

Buzz married the love of his life, Darlene Kelly on February 24, 1956, and they had 3 children, Janet, Buzzy, and Barbara. Buzz was passionate about hunting, fishing, hiking and camping. Buzz was an avid reader, excellent cook and enjoyed a good cocktail. He always looked forward to going on annual vacations with his family to National Parks, Las Vegas, Disney Land and all over the western United States. One of Buzz's most special vacations with Darlene was to Naples, Florida for their 50th wedding anniversary. Buzz and Darlene enjoyed watching sports together, especially football, and were able to attend several college football games. Buzz loved to gamble and in his later years enjoyed going to the local casinos to play keno, video poker and buy pull-tabs for NFL games. The highlight of every year was the Brodie Family 4th of July Reunion that took place at Verna Brodie's yard and then later at Greg and Elaine Wolstein's cabin, where family came from near and far to celebrate together.

Buzz was preceded in death by his daughter Janet; parents, Steve and Verna; mother and father-in-law Marie and George Kelly; brother Steve; sisters Ruth Cooney, Anita Ryan, and Joan Wolstein; brothers'-in-law, Rod Cooney, Tom Ryan, Marty Wolstein, and Bill Sweeney; and sister and brother-in-law George and Nora Gay Kelly.Buzz is survived by his wife Darlene and children Buzz and Barbara; grandchildren Kelly (Lucas) Figg, Colton (Ali) Montoya, Cameron Brodie, Caden Brodie, Corinne Brodie, Nicholas Teets and Zachary Teets; great-grandchildren Emma Schuler and Luka Montoya; Buzz and Dar's "other children" Steve and Connie Wolstein and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

The family would like to thank the staff at the St. James Emergency Room and Mercury Street Medical for taking such wonderful care of Buzz, with special thanks to nurse Krista Braxton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the McQueen Athletic Club on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 6 until 9 pm.