Robert E. Casagrande
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
K & L Mortuaries
109 West Second
Whitehall, MT

Robert E. Casagrande, 74

April 18, 1947-May 15, 2021

He loved to dance and everyone knew when he was on the dance floor. Stomping his feet, a big smile on his face, moving around the dance floor with his favorite partner, Terrie. They shared their last dance on May 15th, 2021 at the Black Tie, Blue Jean event in Whitehall.

Whitehall – Robert Edward Casagrande, age 74, passed away peacefully on the evening of June 24, 2021, at his home in Whitehall. He was born to the late Emma (Salvagni) Casagrande and Julius Casagrande on April 18, 1947 in Butte, Montana.

Cas was raised in Butte and graduated from Butte High School in 1964. After high school, he attended college at Western Montana College, in Dillon, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1969. During that same year, he moved to Whitehall and in the years that followed, had two sons.

In the fall of 1969, Cas created the Creative Problem Solving Program at the Emerson Elementary school in Butte and helped students with special learning needs until 1977. For the remaining 18 years of his teaching career, Cas taught 4th, 5th & 6th grades, but primary spent most of those years in the 5th grade classroom. Beloved by many, Cas's most faithful students were those who were part of his original Creative Problem Solving Program. Countless students stayed in contact with "Mr. Casagrande" and often reminisced about their time in his classroom. They told stories about animals in the classroom, fun times on the playground, or memorable fieldtrips to the ranch in Whitehall. Only a select few were able to share their unique experiences with Mr. Casagrande & "Freddie".

Cas married the love of his life, Terrie Doran, on November 22, 1981 and they raised 4 children on the family ranch, east of Whitehall. Cas cherished his family and devoted his life to the ranch. He could often be found, fixing fence, irrigating, tending to his crops or taking care of his cattle. Serving the community was also of paramount importance to Cas. Knights of Columbus, volunteering or helping countless friends, family & neighbors was a weekly, sometimes daily activity, that he loved and was honored to do. He never turned down a chance to lend a hand. When he was not puttering around the ranch or helping someone, he could be found at a car show with his car buddies, hunting deer & elk with his boys, or chasing big fish with lifelong friends from Butte. He loved his classic cars, cherished time spent hunting on the mountain and relished the chance to catch steelhead on the Salmon or Clearwater Rivers in Idaho.

Cas was preceded in death by his parents, Emma & Julius Casagrande, and granddaughter, Zoe Casagrande. Survivors include his wife, Terrie Casagrande of Whitehall; son, Robert Casagrande and his wife, Julie, and granddaughters, Katie, Bailey and Shay, all of Missoula; son, Cory Casagrande and his wife, Heather, and grandsons, Mason and Boady all of Helena; daughter Carrie Heaphy and her husband, Ike, and grandchildren Luke & Addy, all of Missoula; daughter Callie McIntosh and her husband, Ryan, of Bozeman; sister, Connie Powers and her husband, Rich and nephew, Mark, and niece, Shelly, all of Butte.

Funeral services will be held on July 7th at St. Teresa's Church in Whitehall. Visitation will begin at 9:30a, Mass at 11:00a and a luncheon to follow at the Parish Hall. Interment of ashes will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to a local food bank, the Whitehall Museum, Jefferson Valley Hospice (Whitehall) or Senior Solutions Hospice (Butte).

Goodbye Papa, god bless.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Wake
St. Teresa's Church Parish Hall
Whitehall, MT
Jul
7
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Teresa's Church
Whitehall, MT
Jul
7
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Teresa's Church
Whitehall, MT
Funeral services provided by:
K & L Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest sympathies to you, Terrie, and family. Bob was such a positive and generous person, so loved by students and teachers. I was so sorry to hear of your loss; I would guess there will be great heartbreak for you and the family, but eventually joy and thankfulness for having shared a life with such a good man--they don't come much better than Bob.
Silvia Mangen
July 9, 2021
Our sincere condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Ed & Jolene Dennehy
July 8, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Barbara Rogers
Family
July 6, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to your family... Cas was a good friend and fellow car lover ... we had many good times cruising around to car shows or just cruising to go somewhere to enjoy a meal ... Cas was fun to be around cuz he had such a good sense of humor ...?we´ll certainly miss you as we CRUISE around the state ... RIP ole buddy
Ralph Sweet
Friend
July 3, 2021
So sorry, Terrie. You and your family are in my prayers. God bless!
Clara Hartz
Friend
July 3, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the family .... We will really miss Cas as we make our cruises to car shows or just a cruise to have lunch somewhere.... I loved when he and Terrie along with the Alleys would stop by in the evening to have a cup of coffee and have good conversations.... Cas was always fun to BS with ... we miss you Cas ... RIP brother
Ralph Sweet (Duke)
Friend
July 3, 2021
My sincere condolences to Terrie and their wonderful blended family. Can was one of those friends you could not see for years at a time, get together with, and feel as if you've been in each other's lives for the whole time. He was a wonderful friend to us during our college years at Western. He made us laugh; he helped; he was there. Blessings on your family as you begin to adjust to life without this big, big man. What a gift he was to the world.
Patricia Rosenleaf
Friend
July 2, 2021
A wonderful gentleman. Now in a position to intercede for his family through the community of saints and through the Holy Mother of God.
Tom Stetzner
Work
July 2, 2021
Sincere condolences to Terrie and the family. The community has lost a great man and wonderful teacher.
Dave Henrich
July 2, 2021
Very sorry Terrie You were a beautiful couple
Peter E Cassidy
Friend
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results