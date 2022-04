Robert Connole, 83

December 13, 1938 - January 2, 2022

Robert "Bob" Connole passed away peacefully in his sleep in Palm Desert, CA. He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie, his daughters Heidi (Phil Dennis), Kelly (Anne Haddad), his son Patrick, and his cherished grandchildren Finn, Jasper, and Violet. A celebration of his long and full life will be held in Missoula in the summer of 2022.