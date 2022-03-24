Robert "Rob" Smith, 42

February 19, 1980 – March 18, 2022

Robert Michael (Rob) Smith passed away on March 18, 2022 in Bozeman, MT. Rob was born February 19, 1980 to Mick Smith and Susan Lacey in Butte, MT and was welcomed into the family by his older brother Max.

Rob attended local schools, Butte Central Elementary and Jr High and graduated with the class of 1998 from Butte Central High School. After attending MT Tech for two years, he transferred to Montana State University, graduating with a degree in construction engineering in 2003. Rob was an ardent Bobcat fan.

Rob began his career with Granite Construction, working in several states before moving back to Montana. He worked for several construction companies in the Bozeman area, developing many friendships along the way. Whenever Rob talked about work, you were sure to hear at least one of these names too - John Marler, Chris R, Chris F, Kyle, Rob Mott, Mario, Jack, Travis.

He married Erin Goody, his high school sweetheart, in 2010, and although they later divorced, they remained best friends.

Rob's true passion was walleye fishing. He could be found on the water or the ice at Canyon Ferry, Nelson Reservoir or Fort Peck, with his father, Kyle or Scotty. He also loved a good game of cribbage with his buddy Dan Boyle, Uncle Gary, and with any family members at the Lakehouse.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Walt and Neva Smith, grandfather Fred Lacey and Uncle Dan Lacey.

Rob is survived by his mother Susan Lacey, his father and stepmother Mick Smith and Laurie Wonnacott; his brother and sister-in-law Max Smith and Sarah Swanson; Grandmother Pat Lacey and Grandma Vicki Manning; stepbrothers and stepsister Jim, Mick and Maggie and their families. Also, aunts and uncles and their children; John and Maggie Smith (Jason and Kacyi, Andy and Stacy); Julie and Gary Kling (Lacey and Caleb, Josh and Kimberly, Alli and Corey), Janice Basso {Chad, Sara), Patti Jo Lacey and Nate Kohler (Phil and Vanessa), Kathe and Jason Manning (Jenson and Madison); cousins Jo and James Lacey-Wood, and Amanda and John Butler; ex-wife Erin Goody and her family Tom, Janice, Tommy and Kelli.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 329 W. Mercury, Butte, Montana, 59701. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Please visit www.axelsonfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Rob.