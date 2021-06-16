Menu
Robert Neil Strozzi
1932 - 2021
1932
2021
Beaverhead County High SchoolWhitehall High School
Brundage Funeral Home
300 South Atlantic
Dillon, MT

Robert Neil Strozzi, 88

October 16, 1932-June 11, 2021

Robert Neil Strozzi age 88 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his beloved wife and children in the early morning hours of June 11, 2021. To the end, he retained his sense of humor, wit and incredible love for his family.

Neil was born the second of three children to Robert and Beatrice (Simon) Strozzi on October 16, 1932. He, his Sister Virginia and younger brother Donald grew up on Roberts Street in Butte, MT. He attended Emerson Grade School, Butte High and graduated from Whitehall High School in 1951. At 15, Neil was given the responsibility of running the family ranch in Whitehall while attending high school. He was well known for his willingness to lend a hand to neighboring ranchers. His love for agriculture began at an early age and continued throughout his life.

On October 25, 1952 he married his high school sweetheart and lifelong love, Betty Ann McArthur. Together they were blessed with six children Terri, Gary, Kathleen, Jeff, Tim and Shawn. In 1965 they settled to raise their family in Dillon. He was active in the community and enjoyed family and close friends.

Neil was very involved in all his children's activities, often traveling out of state for various events. He looked forward to large family celebrations and gatherings. He enjoyed many adventures of hunting and fishing in Montana as well as a good game of golf. His interest in Beaverhead County High School athletics led Neil and Betty Ann, along with many other parents to form the "Beaver Booster Club".

After moving to Dillon in 1965, he eventually became a partner in Dillon Livestock Market. Later, the partnership dissolved and he retained the Fertilizer Plant that became Dillon Fertilizer Company. Neil took great pride in working and helping his many farming and ranching friends throughout southwestern Montana. Neil retired in 2002 and remained an active member of the Dillon community.

Neil was preceded in death by beloved family members, parents Robert and Beatrice, sister and brother-in-law Virginia and Angelo Petroni, brother Donald Strozzi and daughter Kathleen.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 69 years Betty Ann, children; Terri (Rick) Smith, Gary (Deborah) Strozzi, Jeff (Mary) Strozzi, Tim Strozzi (Lori Ryan) and Shawn (K'Lee) Strozzi. Grandchildren; Shauna (Tom) Brewer, Lacey (Dallas) Rasmussen, Breanne Smith (Jared Potter), Dianna (Manuel) Garcia, Michelle (John) Aquino, David (Melissa) Strozzi, Jacob McConnell (Lisa Hankinson) , Chase (Melissa) McConnell, Jordan (John) Rausch, Lindsay Strozzi (Frank Walsh), Kyle (Chloe) Strozzi, Tanner Strozzi (Ember Veitenheimer), Riley Hart, Kallie Strozzi. Great-Grandchildren; Jessa, Trey, Hunter, Sam, Isaiah, Georgia, Shellanne, Dominic, Stacia, Allie, Thayden, Paxton, Lily, Jameson, Emma, Makayla, Elijah, Khloe, Lennon, Steele, Kendall Betty and Kash as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Per Neil's wishes, there will be a private family gather to celebrate his life at a future date. In lieu of gifts the family wishes donations be sent to Barrett Hospital Hospice.

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Barrett Hospital Hospice and special friend Maris Love for their loving care during this time.

Neil will be remembered for his many stories, love of dancing, his humor and all outdoor activities.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 16, 2021.
My deepest sympathy to the Strozzi families! Neil was a great man. My dad and him were quite the characters back in the day. May he Rest In Peace
Beanie (Dick) Fisher
Family
June 17, 2021
So sorry to hear about Neil, lots of memories of when Neil and Dad got together!! Hugs to your Mom and the rest of the family!!!
Sandy Strozzi!! House
Family
June 16, 2021
So sad to hear of Neil's passing. He was a great friend and neighbor, always a big hello and a firm handshake. So glad to have him for a friend. Know you are in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless
Mark& June Gornick
June 16, 2021
I have wonderful memories of Neil, Betty Ann, & the Strozzi family. So much fun on the weekends in Dillon with my Aunt Gerry & Terry. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Joy Benjamin Metesh
June 16, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Your family was very special to us, especially to my brother Bob & Gerry. RIP
Lynn (Benjamin) Aniksdal
June 16, 2021
One of the nicest men I ever met, he was a joy to be around! I first met him as a waitress at the Jackson Lodge. I loved his sense of humor and ready wit! Blessings and beautiful memories for you all!
Donna L Campbell
June 16, 2021
