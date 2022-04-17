Robert Joseph York, 75

October 12, 1946-April 11, 2022

Robert Joseph York born October 12, 1946 passed away at home as he wished on April 11, 2022 following a short battle with cancer. Bob was preceded in death by his granddaughter and favorite fishing partner Bobbi Jo York. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Beverlee Marie (Granger) York, son Bob (Holly) York, and daughter Brandi (Izzy) Green, as well as many special family members and friends. The family wishes to thank everyone at St. James Cancer Center, especially Dr. Massouh and Josette, Marci, Mary Ann, and Taylor. Also thanks to 406 Quality Home Care and Highlands Hospice. Per Bob's request no services are scheduled. A celebration of life is planned at the Butte Depot at 2pm, April 23rd. Please join the family to raise a toast to Bob. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the St. James Cancer Center or the charity of your choice.