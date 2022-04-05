Axelson

DUNCAN - Roderick Montgomery "Rod" "Monty" Duncan, age 87, of Butte, Montana, passed away on April 2, 2022. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 9th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on the corner of Caledonia St. and North Western Ave. in Butte. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 am at the church. Rite of Committal with Military Honors will be held at 3 pm at the Whitehall Cemetery in Whitehall, Montana. Memorials in honor of Monty are suggested to Jefferson Valley Museum, PO Box 902, Whitehall, MT 59759, or Motherlode Theatre, PO Box 522, Butte, MT 59703, or World Museum of Mining, P.O. Box 33, Butte, MT 59703. A full obituary will follow in Wednesday's publication. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Monty.