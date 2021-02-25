Menu
Ronald Lynn Lyons
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

Ronald Lynn Lyons

May 1, 1953-February 21, 2021

Mr. Ronald Lynn Lyons passed away Sunday morning, February 21, 2021 in a Billings hospital. He was born in Butte, Friday, May 1, 1953 to Richard G. and Arlene M. (Evans) Lyons. Ron attended Butte schools graduating from Butte High School in 1971.

Ron married twice and had three children. He started working at Leipheimer's gas station and from there went to work at Interstate Body Shop. He later painted heavy equipment for Roberts Rocky Mountain Equipment and then sold advertising items with Yup Sales. He went back to the auto body business working for Yates' Auto Body then went to work at Waite Oil Company. He worked many years for Lisac's Tire and was employed at Whalen Tire at the time of his passing.

Ron enjoyed golfing and was an avid fan of NASCAR racing as well as the Green Bay Packers. He belonged to the Gourmet Club here in Butte and was active with the Boy Scouts. Ron was a member of the Butte Trap Club and a member of the Amateur Trap Association since 1979.

He served as Master of Summit Valley Lodge # 123, A.F. & A.M. in 1989 as well as 1996. He later belonged to Mount Moriah Lodge # 24 A. F. & A. M. and belonged to the Bagdad Temple of the Shrine, serving as Potentate in 2007. Ron belonged to the Butte Court # 23, Royal Order of the Jesters and served as Director in 2013and served as President of the Jesters of Montana in 2015.

Ron is survived by his son Brandon Lyons of Butte, daughter Angela Lyons of White City, Oregon, son and daughter-in-law, Rich and Josie Lyons of Hayden, Idaho, granddaughter, Hailey Lyons, his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Greg Paull of Helena, his former wife and close friend, Nadene Lisac of Butte, nieces and nephews, Tiffany and Jake Harrison and Ry and Jordan Paull, and his cousin, Debbie Witham of Helena. He is preceded in death by both his parents.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services for Ron will be conducted at a later date and will be announced. Memorials in memory of Mr. Lyons may be made to the Bagdad Shrine Children's Transportation Fund, 314 W. Park, Butte, MT 59701. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Feb. 25, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
It was a pleasure to know you and you will be missed a lot! RIP and was nice to call you FRIEND!
Darla Hall
February 28, 2021
My sincere Condolences to Brandon and Nadene
John Willard
February 26, 2021
Ron - you are now sharing a manhattan on the rocks with your buddy Eddie sharing stories and catching up. You will be greatly missed by so many. Keep an eye on your friends and family down here and guide the way! Fondly - One of The Honeymooners!
Stacy Leipheimer
February 25, 2021
Illustrious Sir Ron! May the wind be at your back, and the sun shine warmly on your face. Until we meet again, at ease my friend!
Jeff Welborn
February 25, 2021
Sending you love and prayers. Room was a great guy. You all are in our thoughts and prayers
Ken and Zana Carver & family
February 25, 2021
Until we meet again my good friend, Alas my Brother.
Craig Warner
February 25, 2021
we will miss you buddy, shot straight
kim christophersen
February 25, 2021
