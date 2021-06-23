Menu
Ronald Bruce Nelson Sr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Ronald Bruce Nelson St., 83

September 22, 1937-June 17, 2021

Ronald Bruce Nelson Sr. passed away with his loved ones by his side, on the afternoon of June 17th 2021. Whether you knew him by his name or one of his nicknames -"Slim", "Grandfather", or "Ich". You knew he was the most generous, giving, and kind man in the world. He would always be there for anyone. Be it the homeless needing a bowl of homemade soup and a conversation in his kitchen, taking friends and family fishing, or cooking his grandchildren breakfast before school. Mr. Nelson was one of the best men out there and was loved by many far and wide. He served his country, his family, and community until the very end.

Ron was born in Butte on September 22nd 1937, to Clarence ("OT" or "Slyder") Nelson and his beautiful mother Irene. After graduating from Butte High School, Ron spent two years in the United States Navy. Upon his return to Butte, he started his 40 plus year career as a butcher for Safeway.

He was blessed with two children, daughter Julie and son Ron. He was well known for his beautiful flowers which he shared with many. When he wasn't gardening he was fishing. Ron loved to fish and for the last five years he had his favorite fishing partner Kay by his side.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, nephew Craig Becky, and longtime friend Sharon Quinn.

Ron is survived by daughter Julie Nelson Janacaro, son Ron Nelson Jr., favorite daughter in-law Elena Nelson, his diamond in the rough Kay Williamson, brother Bob (Carol) Nelson, sister Sherri (John) Becky, sister Jolene (Ed) Esquibel, and brother Joe Casey. His grandchildren Taylor Janacaro, Wade (Elysia) and Madison Nelson. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, and many great friends.

Cremation has taken place and Mr. Nelson requested NO SERVICES. However friends and family are invited to a get together (not a service) on Thursday June 24th at 6pm at the Butte Elks Lodge. Come share a fish story or flower pictures.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Ron.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Ron and his family.



Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m.
Butte Elks Lodge
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tgis hurts my heart. What a friendly gentle man he was. When he came into the store he was smiling and he made those around him smile. I moved out of state, but fondly remember chatting about fishing with he and Kay. You can find me on Facebook, I don't have Kay's number but would love to chat with her to say hello. I pray we can celebrate memories with him by finding a smile through the tears. That would honor him.
Guy Perkins
Friend
June 26, 2021
Nelson Family - I´m so sorry for your loss. Ron will always be remembered as a very genuine, great man. I was fortunate enough to have Ron present throughout most of my childhood. Jim and Ron would not miss many days talking on the phone or together for coffee when they were not out on a lake somewhere. I have some of my fondest memories fishing with Ron at Wade lake or on the Missouri at fishing holes I will never disclose, lol. Amazing person, amazing soul and an impact to so many. So many great memories! My deepest condolences.
Kelly Graham
Friend
June 24, 2021
Ron has been my close buddy for over 65 years along with his dad and grandfather. Our fishing experiences and close relationship will forever dwell in my memories. I'll miss you Ron and someday we will all be together again. Rest in Peace
Tom Gollinger
June 24, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Ron was a wonderful man. We spent many years at the Derby betting the dogs and horses. I always enjoyed spending time with him. He never had a bad thing to say about anyone. I will miss him. Keith
Keith Johnston
Friend
June 23, 2021
We send thoughts and prayers to all of the family. Ron was a great guy and Ron was a neighbor when we grew up. Cherish the memories. Ron and Joyce Kuecks
Ron and Joyce Kuecks
Friend
June 23, 2021
Julie, Ron, Elena and the Nelson Family, I am very sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Janelle Hamaker
June 23, 2021
