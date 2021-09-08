Please be advised that the Celebration of Life for Roney G. Audo, D.P.M., is being postponed due to a family member becoming ill with Covid-19 and needing to quarantine. Thank you for your understanding.
Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 8, 2021.
Roney was my boss for 15 years. Not only was he my boss, but a true friend. He had a love for Jesus and love for his family, friends and his patients. I am thankful he was a part of my life for many years. He was truly a wonderful and caring person. Rest in peace my friend. Until we meet again.
Cheryl Lough
September 7, 2021
Susan Hailo (Sister)
Family
September 6, 2021
Susan Hailo (Sister)
Family
September 6, 2021
Susan Hailo (Sister)
Family
September 6, 2021
Susan Hailo (Sister)
Family
September 6, 2021
Susan Hailo (Sister)
Family
September 6, 2021
Susan Hailo (Sister)
Family
September 6, 2021
Susan Hailo (Sister)
Family
September 6, 2021
Roney, my oldest brother, my best friend and my mentor! Heaven is lucky to have you there. A man with a beautiful heart and gentle human being! My heart is broken forever~~~~ I can´t begin to express how I feel, losing you came in as a shock to all who knew you. I love you forever big brother Roney, gone too soon! This is not goodbye, I´ll see you later Roney! Love you Susan, Zouhair, Megan, Stephen and (Jonathan) your nephew in Heaven.
Rest In Peace Sweet Brother, till we all meet again one day!
Susan Hailo
Susan Hailo (Sister)
Family
September 6, 2021
A true gentle soul. His kindness towards his patients was unmatched.
Terri Winnings
September 5, 2021
I miss this beautiful man. I cried for weeks after his passing. I loved him so very much