Roney, my oldest brother, my best friend and my mentor! Heaven is lucky to have you there. A man with a beautiful heart and gentle human being! My heart is broken forever~~~~ I can´t begin to express how I feel, losing you came in as a shock to all who knew you. I love you forever big brother Roney, gone too soon! This is not goodbye, I´ll see you later Roney! Love you Susan, Zouhair, Megan, Stephen and (Jonathan) your nephew in Heaven. Rest In Peace Sweet Brother, till we all meet again one day! Susan Hailo

Susan Hailo (Sister) Family September 6, 2021