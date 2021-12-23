TOMICH - Rudy Tomich, 74, of Helena, Montana passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Published by The Montana Standard from Dec. 23, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.
I'll miss my pew buddy. Chuck
Chuck Michaud, Jr.
Friend
January 11, 2022
Rudy was such a nice guy....a very kind person. Deepest sympathy to his family. May he Rest In Peace...he will be missed.
Carol (Phelan) Hanel
Work
December 31, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Rudy´s passing. We used to see him a lot at the Brewer´s baseball games when they were in Helena. He always had a smile on his face and was such a nice and friendly guy. Rest In Peace Rudy!
Melanie and Bill
December 29, 2021
Rudy my old friend -- God please bless and care for you and your family -- .