Ruth Coulthard, 94

August 24, 1927 - September 4, 2021

Ruth "Fritz" Coulthard passed peacefully away at the Springs on September 4th, 2021. She was 94. Ruth was born on August 24th, 1927, to Rose and Joseph McCarthy in Fallon, Nevada. Shortly after her birth the family moved to Filer, Idaho. Her father Joe was a seed farmer for Northup King and while on the farm Ruth enjoyed riding her favorite horse, Scout and helping her mother in the kitchen preparing meals for the farm help. After high school moved to Salt Lake City to attend Salt Lake Business School and earning a certificate in secretarial studies. Ruth moved back to Idaho in 1948 to attend Idaho State College and earned a degree in primary education in 1952. After college she moved to McGill, Nevada as a teacher. McGill was the smelter town for Kennecott and it was in Ely that she meet and married her husband, John Coulthard, of 49 years. In Ely, the couple raised their 3 children, daughter Jane and son's Michael and John. After raising their children, they moved to several cities with developing mining projects before moving to Riverton, WY. Ruth lived in Riverton until 2013 before moving to Butte to be closer to family. Ruth is proceeded in death by her husband John, her parents and sister Mary Edna. She is survived in death by her son, Michael Coulthard, daughter Jane (Steve) Lynn, her grandson Steve Lynn, son John (Sherry) Coulthard, niece Julie (Larry) Boetcher and nephew Frank (Dawn) Bates. Services will be held in Wyoming at a date to be determined.