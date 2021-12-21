RUTH ELEANOR McGINNIS

June 6, 1924 – December 17, 2021

Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date for Ruth E. McGinnis, 97, of Butte, MT.

Ruth passed away with her loved ones by her side on Thursday, December 17, 2021 at Copper Ridge Health and Rehab assisted living in Butte, MT.

She was born June 6, 1924 to James and Emma(Christie) Curdy in Clyde Park, MT. Ruth had 3 brothers and 2 sisters. She married Thomas Kenneth MGinnis on June 14, 1942 in Bozeman, MT. Ruth and TK lived in Bozeman, Wisdom, Glen, Dillon and Deer Lodge before settling down in Butte, MT, to this marriage they had 5 children.

Ruth was a homemaker until her kids were all in school, then Ruth worked at the Mile High Motel for 20+ yrs and The War Bonnet motel before retiring.

She was passionate about sewing and bowling. She bowled in tournaments and on league until she was 89 yrs old.

Ruth is survived by daughters: Diana (Robert) Messner, Debbie McGinnis Smith, son Doug (Cindy) McGinnis and daughter-in-law Mary Kay McGinnis, 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren. She loved her family to the moon and back.

She is in heaven visiting with the following family who preceded her in death: her parents James and Emma, her husband TK, sons Eddie and David, son-in-law Jim Smith, granddaughter Jackie Smith, brothers, Roy, Clarence, Everett Curdy and sisters LaVera Lutes and Hazel Durham.

