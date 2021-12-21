Menu
RUTH ELEANOR McGINNIS
1924 - 2021
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

RUTH ELEANOR McGINNIS

June 6, 1924 – December 17, 2021

Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date for Ruth E. McGinnis, 97, of Butte, MT.

Ruth passed away with her loved ones by her side on Thursday, December 17, 2021 at Copper Ridge Health and Rehab assisted living in Butte, MT.

She was born June 6, 1924 to James and Emma(Christie) Curdy in Clyde Park, MT. Ruth had 3 brothers and 2 sisters. She married Thomas Kenneth MGinnis on June 14, 1942 in Bozeman, MT. Ruth and TK lived in Bozeman, Wisdom, Glen, Dillon and Deer Lodge before settling down in Butte, MT, to this marriage they had 5 children.

Ruth was a homemaker until her kids were all in school, then Ruth worked at the Mile High Motel for 20+ yrs and The War Bonnet motel before retiring.

She was passionate about sewing and bowling. She bowled in tournaments and on league until she was 89 yrs old.

Ruth is survived by daughters: Diana (Robert) Messner, Debbie McGinnis Smith, son Doug (Cindy) McGinnis and daughter-in-law Mary Kay McGinnis, 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren. She loved her family to the moon and back.

She is in heaven visiting with the following family who preceded her in death: her parents James and Emma, her husband TK, sons Eddie and David, son-in-law Jim Smith, granddaughter Jackie Smith, brothers, Roy, Clarence, Everett Curdy and sisters LaVera Lutes and Hazel Durham.

Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 21, 2021.
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss. She was a great lady. May she Rest in peace.
Jr&Kathy Gonzalez
December 26, 2021
Ruth´s family, So sorry for your loss at this time of year. She´s not in anymore pain. God bless.
Bob Mclaughlin
Friend
December 25, 2021
Diane and Deb. Your mom was a beautiful and fun lady. Enjoyed her whenever we talked. She had lunch with dad at the Belmont. Remember the fun and happy times. Sending love
Debbie lyonsDeb
December 22, 2021
