SALVADOR DIAZ ESPINOLA,97

August 11, 1924-September 27, 20201

Mr. Salvador Diaz Espinola passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 in Meridian, Idaho. He was born in San Francisco Del Rincon, Guanajuato, Mexico on Monday, August 11, 1924 to Gregorio and Antonia (Venegas) Aguilar. Salvador made his way to Montana and attended the Grant and Sacred Heart Schools here in Butte. On June 11, 1950 he and Cathy Garcia were united in marriage in Wallace, Idaho. He worked for the Anaconda Company for 30 years at several mines including the Belmont, Kelly and Mountain Con and later as a parts man. He retired from the Anaconda Company on January 1, 1984. He and Cathy were a devoted couple who worked side by side in their upholstery business in Butte for close to 40 years. She preceded him in death on October 20, 2012 after 62 years of marriage.

He is preceded in death by his parents Gregorio and Antonia Aguilar and his sisters Josefina and Conseuelo. Mr. Espinola is survived by his children, Salvie and Jenny Espinola of Butte, Georgia Espinola of Washington, Miguel and Margaret Espinola of Meridian, Idaho and Ismael Espinola of Belgrade. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Justin and Jennifer Espinola, Trevor Espinola, great-grandchildren, Jason and Emily Espinola and his sister, Marina Bejarano of City of Commerce, California.

Due to increasing COVID-19 infections, private graveside funeral services will be conducted in Holy Cross Cemetery. A public celebration of his life will be conducted at a later date. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.