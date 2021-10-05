Menu
Salvador Diaz Espinola
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

SALVADOR DIAZ ESPINOLA,97

August 11, 1924-September 27, 20201

Mr. Salvador Diaz Espinola passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 in Meridian, Idaho. He was born in San Francisco Del Rincon, Guanajuato, Mexico on Monday, August 11, 1924 to Gregorio and Antonia (Venegas) Aguilar. Salvador made his way to Montana and attended the Grant and Sacred Heart Schools here in Butte. On June 11, 1950 he and Cathy Garcia were united in marriage in Wallace, Idaho. He worked for the Anaconda Company for 30 years at several mines including the Belmont, Kelly and Mountain Con and later as a parts man. He retired from the Anaconda Company on January 1, 1984. He and Cathy were a devoted couple who worked side by side in their upholstery business in Butte for close to 40 years. She preceded him in death on October 20, 2012 after 62 years of marriage.

He is preceded in death by his parents Gregorio and Antonia Aguilar and his sisters Josefina and Conseuelo. Mr. Espinola is survived by his children, Salvie and Jenny Espinola of Butte, Georgia Espinola of Washington, Miguel and Margaret Espinola of Meridian, Idaho and Ismael Espinola of Belgrade. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Justin and Jennifer Espinola, Trevor Espinola, great-grandchildren, Jason and Emily Espinola and his sister, Marina Bejarano of City of Commerce, California.

Due to increasing COVID-19 infections, private graveside funeral services will be conducted in Holy Cross Cemetery. A public celebration of his life will be conducted at a later date. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bendiciones para el Tío Salvador y su familia toda.
José Marcos Rodolfo Aguilar Venegas
Family
March 4, 2022
So sorry to hear about the loss of your dad, Salvie. I only met him once, but it's wasn't difficult to see that he was a good man. Dave Henrich
David W. Henrich
October 29, 2021
I have so many great memories of you when I was growing up. I will never forget the special bond you shared with Laney. You will always share a birthday with her and we will continue to celebrate you on that day. I find comfort in knowing you are now with the love of your love. Love always, Your neighbors
Kaila & Laney Huizinga
October 18, 2021
May God be with you all. I remember so many beautiful and fun times with your family. Sal will be missed Love and miss you all
Paul and Cindy Jemmings
Friend
October 8, 2021
My thoughts & prayers to Salvie, Jenny and the Espinola Family. May his memories hold dear in your hearts (((hugs))) Janice Muniz
Janice Clark Muniz
October 8, 2021
Prayers to the Espinola family. So sorry for your loss. Sal was a wonderful, kind man.
Tom Hall
October 7, 2021
See ya, my friend! sympathy to the family
Bryan Seidita
Friend
October 6, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your dad
Cindy Acebedo Lammi
Family
October 6, 2021
RIP Sal!! You were always a good friend, and will be missed! another good ole Butte Boy :(( Your Friend Stevo
Stevo
Friend
October 6, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss
MARIA BAKER
Friend
October 6, 2021
R.I.P Sylvie You were a great friend, loved your singing.
Dave & Pat Coleman
October 5, 2021
Our Sympathy to the Family of Sal He will always be remembered by Us
Jerry and Shirley McCauley
Friend
October 5, 2021
