Sandra Lee (Campbell) Moreno. 65

August 6, 1956 – September 16, 2021

Sandra Lee Moreno passed away September 16, 2021, in Butte. She was born in Butte on August 6, 1956, to John and Mata (Mahle) Campbell. She received her education in local schools.

Sandy liked to garden and grew her own herbs, she made the yummiest pickles and was a great cook. She has been known to let complete strangers in her home and feed them, anyone that was hungry could eat. Sandy would always have plenty of food for everyone.

Sandy loved to fishy, but she didn't like putting the worm on the hook because she didn't like the way the worm felt and the way they would squirm but she found away around it by wearing gloves. She also loved camping. Every year on her birthday she would go camping, this last camping trip was for her 65th birthday and she stayed 16 days and may have stayed forever if she could, I would like to think that's what she is doing now.

Sandy's heart, was big and anything she could give she would give, anything she could do she would do. She once gave her last $20 dollars to a woman holding a sign saying she needed to get home to her kids, when asked why she did that her answer was, they need it more than I do.

Sandy always made quite the impression and had a big impact on many people's lives, she would go beyond her means and make all she came across feel as they were the most important and always made sure they felt special.

Sandy will be remembered by all who've known her for she is unforgettable.

Sandy's love for her husband, the love of her life and children and grandchildren was pure and unconditional as was her love for people in general.

Sandy is gone but as she would tell us all; I GOT THIS!!

Sandy is preceded in death by her mother: Mata Evelyn (Mahle) Campbell, Father: John Calvin Campbell. Father's side of family; Grandparents: Howard Edward Campbell, Janet Rebecca (McLaurin) Campbell. Great grand parents; William Archibald Campbell, Mary Jane (West) Campbell. Mother side of family; grandparents; Tom Mahle, Jenovive Mahle, Brothers; John Thomas Campbell, Waylon Ray Campbell, Lanny Campbell and Allen Campbell, sister-in-law; Julie Campbell.

She is survived by her husband: Raymond Butch Moreno, daughters: Jamey Rae Pena and her husband Dino Pena, Tamron Blue Moreno and husband John Jenks Moreno, Molly Joel Housel and Jackie Smith. Son: Richard Allen Campbell and girlfriend Nikki.

She is also survived by her grandchildren; Austin John Campbell, Courtney Celeste Halmes, Brianne Faith Halmes and fiancée Jordan Lockwood, Jonathan Butch Moreno and girlfriend Breezy, Mahle Jo Moreno, Dante Jenks Moreno, Dominique Pena, Trini Pena and fiancée Jeremiah Murphy, Jakcub Pena, Ariana Wyckoff, and husband Kyle Wyckoff and baby Cory, Aleah Justine, Rachel Bowman Princess, Skyler and Tristan.

She is also survived by her brother: Kerry Campbell and wife Tavanna Campbell, sister: Lynette Trafford and husband Kevin Trafford and sister-in-law: Beth Campbell. Numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family as well as closet friend Jean Descharme also survive.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.