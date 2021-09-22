Menu
Sandra Lee Moreno
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Sandra Lee (Campbell) Moreno. 65

August 6, 1956 – September 16, 2021

Sandra Lee Moreno passed away September 16, 2021, in Butte. She was born in Butte on August 6, 1956, to John and Mata (Mahle) Campbell. She received her education in local schools.

Sandy liked to garden and grew her own herbs, she made the yummiest pickles and was a great cook. She has been known to let complete strangers in her home and feed them, anyone that was hungry could eat. Sandy would always have plenty of food for everyone.

Sandy loved to fishy, but she didn't like putting the worm on the hook because she didn't like the way the worm felt and the way they would squirm but she found away around it by wearing gloves. She also loved camping. Every year on her birthday she would go camping, this last camping trip was for her 65th birthday and she stayed 16 days and may have stayed forever if she could, I would like to think that's what she is doing now.

Sandy's heart, was big and anything she could give she would give, anything she could do she would do. She once gave her last $20 dollars to a woman holding a sign saying she needed to get home to her kids, when asked why she did that her answer was, they need it more than I do.

Sandy always made quite the impression and had a big impact on many people's lives, she would go beyond her means and make all she came across feel as they were the most important and always made sure they felt special.

Sandy will be remembered by all who've known her for she is unforgettable.

Sandy's love for her husband, the love of her life and children and grandchildren was pure and unconditional as was her love for people in general.

Sandy is gone but as she would tell us all; I GOT THIS!!

Sandy is preceded in death by her mother: Mata Evelyn (Mahle) Campbell, Father: John Calvin Campbell. Father's side of family; Grandparents: Howard Edward Campbell, Janet Rebecca (McLaurin) Campbell. Great grand parents; William Archibald Campbell, Mary Jane (West) Campbell. Mother side of family; grandparents; Tom Mahle, Jenovive Mahle, Brothers; John Thomas Campbell, Waylon Ray Campbell, Lanny Campbell and Allen Campbell, sister-in-law; Julie Campbell.

She is survived by her husband: Raymond Butch Moreno, daughters: Jamey Rae Pena and her husband Dino Pena, Tamron Blue Moreno and husband John Jenks Moreno, Molly Joel Housel and Jackie Smith. Son: Richard Allen Campbell and girlfriend Nikki.

She is also survived by her grandchildren; Austin John Campbell, Courtney Celeste Halmes, Brianne Faith Halmes and fiancée Jordan Lockwood, Jonathan Butch Moreno and girlfriend Breezy, Mahle Jo Moreno, Dante Jenks Moreno, Dominique Pena, Trini Pena and fiancée Jeremiah Murphy, Jakcub Pena, Ariana Wyckoff, and husband Kyle Wyckoff and baby Cory, Aleah Justine, Rachel Bowman Princess, Skyler and Tristan.

She is also survived by her brother: Kerry Campbell and wife Tavanna Campbell, sister: Lynette Trafford and husband Kevin Trafford and sister-in-law: Beth Campbell. Numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family as well as closet friend Jean Descharme also survive.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 22, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were an amazing grandma and mother you've helped me with a lot you stopped me from suicide you told me i could do it thank you and you will forever be in our hearts
Mahle Moreno
Family
January 17, 2022
You were one of the kindest souls I've ever known in life. A beautiful wife, mother, and friend. My heart goes out to the Moreno's and Campbell's. Thank you for always treating me as family. I love you.
Brandon Olds
October 28, 2021
Love you and I will never forget like a mom to me and no matter what or how much trouble I or rich got in you and butch were alway therefor us you mean the would to me all my love and respect always u will never be forgotten RIP your best friend Susan brint my dad and my sister tell them I love and miss them more than any one will ever know . My heart and condolences
Steve Rule
Family
September 29, 2021
Mom I hope your in heaven smiling down on us. We miss you sooo much. I love you mom.
Tammy
Family
September 27, 2021
We know the world is a lesser place losing this dear, sweet woman. In reading the obituary, I, too, say she made everyone feel like they were the most special ones. Her kindness and eagerness to keep the family connected did not go un-noticed. She was one of a kind. Heartfelt prayers for Butch, children and grands... as well as all those she touched daily.
Allan and Linda Robinson
Family
September 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of Sandy´s passing. She was a beautiful, wonderful, kind person My thoughts and prayers to the family
Judie Brown
September 25, 2021
I will miss you mom journey well my love
Debbie Two-Two
September 25, 2021
I love you cousin, you have such a big heart, you are so beautiful and kind, I will miss you so much, sending you a big hug
Jenny young
Family
September 24, 2021
My heart is broken today as I lost you, my friend. But I know that the angels are happy to have you join them in heaven as you definitely was one of earths angels. I love you Sandy. God bless your family and friends in this time of mourning. Sweet peace..
Jackie Paramore
Friend
September 23, 2021
My thoughts & prayers to Butch and all the Moreno family. May her memories hold dear in your hearts. Rest in peace (((hugs))) Janice Muniz
Janice Muniz
Other
September 22, 2021
May u rest in peace sandy u will be missed n remembered by us all
Sheena falcon, Kathy rebish n Family
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results