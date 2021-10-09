Sandra "Sandy" Shutey, 75

February 7, 1946 - October 5, 2021

Sandra (Sandy) Shutey was the third born child of seven, born on February 7, 1946 to Stafford and Ruth (Williams) Cloonan. She married the true love of her life Rudolph (Rudy) Shutey on July 27, 1968, in Butte, Montana. She passed away after a long arduous fight with cancer, on October 5th at St. James Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Sandy and Rudy were blessed with a large family. Children: Mark (Tammy) Shutey, Michelle (Bob) McCann, Nanette (Paul) Pietrewicz, Danielle Shutey, Christiane (Pete) Newton, Josh (Marie) Shutey. Eleven Grandchildren: Matthew (Chelse) Shutey, Shaina McCann, Sean McCann, Marcus Shutey, Zia Newton, Joseph Shutey, Grace Shutey, Tyrell (Pam) Liebel, Cyndel Liebel, Bryce Liebel, Kendall (Nicole) Newton and one Great Grandson, Kelton Liebel. Living Siblings: Julienne Cloonan, Patty (Steve) Peterson, Marie Cloonan, Nancy Henderson, Mike (Kathy) Shutey and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sandra graduated from Butte High School and continued her education at Carroll College in Helena, MT where she completed her undergraduate studies. She finished her Master of Science in Education with an emphasis in physics at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. Sandy was proud to be a teacher and for over 25 years. She ended her beloved career as a Physics Teacher at Butte High School in Butte, MT, where she also mentored the Butte High National Science Honors Society. Sandra received numerous teaching awards throughout her career. She never had a student that she didn't like and never had a student that didn't like her.

Dedicating her life to education, she literally went to the ends of the earth to help educate her grandchildren, students, and kids from everywhere.

During the fall of 1997, Mrs. Shutey was a TEA (Teacher Experiencing the Artic/Antarctic) with Dr. Mary Albert at Siple Dome, Antarctica. Where she stayed on the Polar Caps utilizing her bear (Shackleton) to document her exploration to better relate with children her experience and the science.

From the depths of the earth to the stars Sandra was proud to be involved with NASA programs and in fact brought many astronauts back to Butte to share their experiences with her students.

During 2001 and 2002, she continued her education through the M.J. Murdock Grant and received their exit grant for 2003 and 2004. In the summers of 2005 – 2006, Mrs. Shutey became a part of the QuarkNet group at Idaho State University.

she remained positive and upbeat never wanting anyone to worry about her. She ended her battle on October 5th surrounded by her loving family. She was dearly loved by many and will be truly missed.

She had a heart as good as gold, she loved everyone, always finding the good in everyone and everything, and she never complained about anything. She always had a smile on her face and in her heart, her greatest joy was giving to others. She truly cherished her family and admired each one of her children and grandchildren for their unique qualities.

Sandra was preceded in death by: Parents - Stafford and Ruth (Williams) Cloonan; Brothers: John (Bud) Cloonan; Paul Cloonan; Charles (Chuckie) Cloonan; Parents-In-Law - Rudolph and June Shutey, and Brother-in-Law Larry Henderson.

Cremation has taken place. Funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Patrick Catholic Church. Friends may call at church beginning at 10 o'clock that morning.