Sandra "Sandy" Shutey
Butte High School
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

Sandra "Sandy" Shutey, 75

February 7, 1946 - October 5, 2021

Sandra (Sandy) Shutey was the third born child of seven, born on February 7, 1946 to Stafford and Ruth (Williams) Cloonan. She married the true love of her life Rudolph (Rudy) Shutey on July 27, 1968, in Butte, Montana. She passed away after a long arduous fight with cancer, on October 5th at St. James Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Sandy and Rudy were blessed with a large family. Children: Mark (Tammy) Shutey, Michelle (Bob) McCann, Nanette (Paul) Pietrewicz, Danielle Shutey, Christiane (Pete) Newton, Josh (Marie) Shutey. Eleven Grandchildren: Matthew (Chelse) Shutey, Shaina McCann, Sean McCann, Marcus Shutey, Zia Newton, Joseph Shutey, Grace Shutey, Tyrell (Pam) Liebel, Cyndel Liebel, Bryce Liebel, Kendall (Nicole) Newton and one Great Grandson, Kelton Liebel. Living Siblings: Julienne Cloonan, Patty (Steve) Peterson, Marie Cloonan, Nancy Henderson, Mike (Kathy) Shutey and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sandra graduated from Butte High School and continued her education at Carroll College in Helena, MT where she completed her undergraduate studies. She finished her Master of Science in Education with an emphasis in physics at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. Sandy was proud to be a teacher and for over 25 years. She ended her beloved career as a Physics Teacher at Butte High School in Butte, MT, where she also mentored the Butte High National Science Honors Society. Sandra received numerous teaching awards throughout her career. She never had a student that she didn't like and never had a student that didn't like her.

Dedicating her life to education, she literally went to the ends of the earth to help educate her grandchildren, students, and kids from everywhere.

During the fall of 1997, Mrs. Shutey was a TEA (Teacher Experiencing the Artic/Antarctic) with Dr. Mary Albert at Siple Dome, Antarctica. Where she stayed on the Polar Caps utilizing her bear (Shackleton) to document her exploration to better relate with children her experience and the science.

From the depths of the earth to the stars Sandra was proud to be involved with NASA programs and in fact brought many astronauts back to Butte to share their experiences with her students.

During 2001 and 2002, she continued her education through the M.J. Murdock Grant and received their exit grant for 2003 and 2004. In the summers of 2005 – 2006, Mrs. Shutey became a part of the QuarkNet group at Idaho State University.

she remained positive and upbeat never wanting anyone to worry about her. She ended her battle on October 5th surrounded by her loving family. She was dearly loved by many and will be truly missed.

She had a heart as good as gold, she loved everyone, always finding the good in everyone and everything, and she never complained about anything. She always had a smile on her face and in her heart, her greatest joy was giving to others. She truly cherished her family and admired each one of her children and grandchildren for their unique qualities.

Sandra was preceded in death by: Parents - Stafford and Ruth (Williams) Cloonan; Brothers: John (Bud) Cloonan; Paul Cloonan; Charles (Chuckie) Cloonan; Parents-In-Law - Rudolph and June Shutey, and Brother-in-Law Larry Henderson.

Cremation has taken place. Funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Patrick Catholic Church. Friends may call at church beginning at 10 o'clock that morning.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or Shriners Children's Hospital. Masks are preferred buy not required. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
14 Entries
Sincere condolences and prayers of comfort to a wonderful family. Miss Sandra was always a sweetheart. She took pride and joy in her family. Her beautiful smile will be missed.
Rachel Roberts Boyd
Friend
October 16, 2021
Our sincere condolences to Rudy, family and all who loved her. God bless and stay strong. Art & Connie Kovar Formally of Butte now of Mesa AZ
Art & Connie Kovar
Friend
October 14, 2021
My cousin I believe the cloonan family yes she went to be a teacher. But my condolences to Rudy and family God Bless.
David P Byrne
October 12, 2021
Our sincere sympathy and condolences to Rudy and family. God Bless all of you.
John & Sandi Jaksha
October 12, 2021
Dear Shutey Family I am so sorry for your loss! Mrs Shutey was always kind to me when I was at her house. Sending you all love and hugs!
Pam Pennell
Friend
October 11, 2021
Rudy, We are so sorry to hear of Sandy´s passing. She was a wonderful friend and colleague! She was such an inspiration for so many! Thoughts and prayers sent to you and the family.
John & Mary Pahut
Work
October 11, 2021
My deepest condolences for the family and friends. Mrs. Shutey had a profound impact on my life and helped set the trajectory of my life! I can still hear her saying if you take away anything from this class room, let it be "how to draw a force diagram." I still remember exactly how to draw that force diagram, but I took away far more things from Mrs. Shutey´s classroom than that! Her sense of humor, her passion for science, and most of all, her encouragement. I would not be the person I am today if I didn´t have Mrs. Shutey as my Physics teacher. She encouraged me to apply for a Physics internship and to major in Physics which has shaped the rest of my life. Often when I was struggling with class work on college, I thought of Mrs. Shutey and drew inspiration from the incredible woman she was. I am so grateful that I was lucky enough to have this phenomenal person in my life. My prayers and love go out to the family.
Keanne Lambertson
October 11, 2021
Rarely does one meet such a wonderful person and teacher as Sandy. She is truly one in a million and countless Butte students learned about the importance and power of science from her. God bless you all and peace.
John and Helen Cummings
October 10, 2021
You will be greatly missed Mrs. Shutey. Not only were you an amazing teacher, but a cherished friend who made such a difference in my life. I´ll be thinking of our conversations each morning before class that we used to have. Pete, Chrissy, and Zia I send you all hugs during this difficult time and hope you are all doing ok . Jessica Herzog
Jessica Herzog
School
October 9, 2021
Rudy, Thinking of you, your family, and the treasured memories you share of a beautiful life. May your memories bring you peace. Hugs from a Greeley School classmate.
Cleo (Bishop) Postle
October 9, 2021
Dear Rudy and all your family. So very sorry for your deepest loss. Our condolences to all. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Pat and Donna Burns
October 9, 2021
My condolences to the family, may God be with you at this difficult time .
Thomas Barnicoat
Family
October 9, 2021
Sending love and prayers...feeling sad for you.
Joanne Cortese
Friend
October 9, 2021
She was one of my best and favorite teachers. What a loss for the students of Butte! Prayers to her family, she will be missed.
Jim Hash
October 9, 2021
