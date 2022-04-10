Scott "Scotty-O" Patrick O'Brien, 53

August 11, 1968 - April 4, 2022

Scott "Scotty-O" Patrick O'Brien, a beloved pillar of the Butte community, was taken to Heaven on angel's wings on April 4, 2022. After a courageous year-long battle with cancer, he passed wearing his Styx t-shirt at home with his family by his side.

Scott was born on August 11, 1968, at Shepard AFB, Texas to Alfred and Karen O'Brien. He spent his youth and teenage years as an Air Force Brat traveling from state to state with his siblings, Jeffory, Katrina, and Kristina.

Even as a boy, Scott displayed a maturity beyond his years as he rose through the ranks of the Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout before he attended college in Laramie, Wyoming, and discovered his love of rock music.

His family lived in Texas, Wyoming, and Illinois before returning to his father's hometown of Butte, Montana where they put down roots. At the age of thirteen, he and his brother discovered Dungeons and Dragons after seeing a Black Sabbath album cover.

Scott would go on to have a life-long love of DnD and he introduced dozens of new players, including all of his adopted nephews, to the game who will always remember him as their Dungeon Master.

It was in Butte that he began his 15+ year career at Pizza Hut, and over the years he eventually became a manager and revitalized and revamped locations, making them more profitable.

He followed his brother to Seattle, where he had his daughter Cherish, and eventually to Las Vegas, Nevada. He continued working at Pizza Hut in his managerial position before eventually becoming an armed security guard alongside his brother Jeff.

Although he lived all over the country, he always considered Butte his home, and in 2012 he moved back to be closer to his father and sisters. Over the next decade, he slowly convinced the rest of the family to come back home as well.

At the time of his passing, he was an End User Analyst for St. James Hospital where he was a beloved, and indispensable member of the hospital staff.

Scott was a man of impeccable work ethic, unfaltering values, and unshakeable morals, and he took his role as protector, provider, and mentor seriously. He was an active member of the church and his community, and a man that everyone looked up to.

To his daughter Cherish, he was a steadfast and loving father. To his siblings, he was a steady rock that could always be relied on. He was a knight in shining armor to his nieces, which he called Princesses, and a wise sage to his nephews to whom he passed on his love for Dungeons and Dragons, and his wisdom of life.

He was always ready with a smile, a joke, and a hug to anyone who needed it, and he never turned away a request for help. He taught the family that they were never alone; that family is something that is there for you through thick and thin that can always be relied on.

Scott was not a man that took "no" for an answer, and he instituted the practice of a weekly family day that the whole O'Brien family would attend. To Scott, the family was the most important thing in the world. His love and his lessons will live on through his family.

Scott was proceeded in death by his grandmother Marie, and is survived by his daughter Cherish; grandson Jayden; father Alfred; mother Karen; brother Jeffory (wife Nikki); sisters Katrina (husband Will) and Kristina, as well as a nephew, numerous nieces, and a great-nephew and niece.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 am Monday at St. Ann's Catholic Church with the Rite of Committal following at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Per the request of the family, please wear something purple as it was Scott's favorite color.